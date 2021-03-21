Benelli's new entry-level adventure tourer TRK 502X: Details here

Commenting on the TRK 502X launch, Mr. Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Benelli India, said, “We are delighted to introduce the TRK 502X back in India, in the BS-VI format. Based on our recently launched Grand Tourer, the TRK 502, the 502X has been developed with more focus on adventure riding, offering higher ground clearance and an equipment list that is more suited to tackle off-road riding conditions. It also offers unmatched ergonomics, enhanced features and uncompromised quality. We are confident that the entry-level BS-VI TRK range will continue to strengthen our footprint in the adventure touring segment."