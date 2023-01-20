Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase Azure debuts in India: All details inside

Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase Azure debuts in India: All details inside2 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 03:34 PM IST
- The major difference between the standard Bentayga and Bentayga EWB is its extended wheelbase. The automaker has extended the wheelbase of the SUV by 180mm. To recall, the standard Bentayga gets a wheelbase of 2,995 mm whereas the EWB has a wheelbase of 3,175 mm. The total length of the car now measures 5,322mm.
Bentley has announced that the company has launched its Bentayga Extended Wheelbase in India on January 20, 2023 with their official partner, Exclusive Motors. This luxury carmaker has introduced the Bentayga EWB SUV here in the country in Azure trim. The SUV is priced at ₹6 crores (ex-showroom, Delhi). Notably, the price of the luxury car is bound to fluctuate due to factors like exchange rate, government taxes and customisations as per the requirements of individuals.
