Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase Azure debuts in India: All details inside

Bentley has announced that the company has launched its Bentayga Extended Wheelbase in India on January 20, 2023 with their official partner, Exclusive Motors. This luxury carmaker has introduced the Bentayga EWB SUV here in the country in Azure trim. The SUV is priced at ₹6 crores (ex-showroom, Delhi). Notably, the price of the luxury car is bound to fluctuate due to factors like exchange rate, government taxes and customisations as per the requirements of individuals.

The major difference between the standard Bentayga and Bentayga EWB is its extended wheelbase. The automaker has extended the wheelbase of the SUV by 180mm. To recall, the standard Bentayga gets a wheelbase of 2,995 mm whereas the EWB has a wheelbase of 3,175 mm. The total length of the car now measures 5,322mm.

This increased length is said to be added to the back door so the rear occupants would be able to reap the advantage of the additional legroom. Bentley has fitted the Bentayga EWB with airline seats which can be adjusted in 22 ways that come with a www auto climate sensing system and postural adjusting technology.

In terms of design, the Bentayga EWB gets a new front grille and polished 22-inch alloy wheels. The SUV gets quilted seats, mood lighting, a heated steering wheel and Advanced Driver Aids System. Additionally, there is an all-wheel steering as well. For fast, highway speeds the system makes a small adjustment to the direction of the travel of the rear wheels, in tandem with the direct steering inputs from the driver to the front wheels. At low speeds, the all-wheel steering gets the effect of shortening the wheelbase, reducing the turning circle for enhanced agility.

Speaking of powertrain, the luxury SUV gets a 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine which has been twin-turbocharged. It produces 582 bhp and 770 Nm of peak torque. The top speed of the new Bentayga EWB is claimed to be 290 kmph and can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just 4.6 seconds.