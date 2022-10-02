Bentley Bentayga S, Azure updated with V6 hybrid: All details inside

The updated Bentayga S and Azure models are now powered by an uprated version of the V6 hybrid powertrain used in the standard Bentayga hybrid. It combines a 3.0-litre TFSI V6 engine with a 136hp electric motor powered by an 18kWh battery.
Bentley has updated two models in the Bentayga series- the Bentayga S and the Bentayga Azure- with a new electrically assisted V6 powertrain replacing the 550hp, 4,0-litre V8 engine. The two luxury SUVs would join five other hybrid models including the existing standard Bentayga hybrid and Bentley Flying Spur S hybrid and their arrival means 50 per cent of the firm’s line-up is now sold with an electrified powertrain.
Bentley has updated two models in the Bentayga series- the Bentayga S and the Bentayga Azure- with a new electrically assisted V6 powertrain replacing the 550hp, 4,0-litre V8 engine. The two luxury SUVs would join five other hybrid models including the existing standard Bentayga hybrid and Bentley Flying Spur S hybrid and their arrival means 50 per cent of the firm’s line-up is now sold with an electrified powertrain.
Bentley Bentayga S and Azure hybrid: Powertrain
The total power stands at 462hp- 88hp less than the full-fat V8 and both cars complete the 0-100kph sprint in a claimed 5.3seconds. Bentley also pays both cars to achieve more than 43km on electricity-only power.
Bentley Bentayga S and Azure hybrid: Exterior design
Other updates on the Bentayga S include a unique hybrid sports exhaust system, the sound of which can be pumped into the cabin. This variant features Bentley’s Blackline specification, which adds polished metal to several exterior features as well as black for the door mirrors, side sills, headlight surrounds and radiator grille.
A set of 22-inch wheels is standard, with a choice of black, silver or polished metal finishes. The rear of the car also features a speed-style tailgate spoiler, black tailpipes and dark tinted lights.
Bentley Bentayga S and Azure hybrid: Updated features
Unlike the Bentley Bentayga S, the Azure sees more updates on the equipment front. It gains interior mood lighting, heated steering wheel, as well as a front seat comfort pack with 22-way adjustability and heating and ventilation. On the house, the Azure gets new 22-inch wheels and more chrome on its bumpers.
As per Bentley, the Azure is more geared towards comfort, with a quiet, refined driving experience. The automaker claims the Azure is between four per cent and 26 per cent quieter than its rivals.