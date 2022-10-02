Bentley Bentayga S, Azure updated with V6 hybrid: All details inside

Bentley has updated two models in the Bentayga series- the Bentayga S and the Bentayga Azure- with a new electrically assisted V6 powertrain replacing the 550hp, 4,0-litre V8 engine. The two luxury SUVs would join five other hybrid models including the existing standard Bentayga hybrid and Bentley Flying Spur S hybrid and their arrival means 50 per cent of the firm’s line-up is now sold with an electrified powertrain.

