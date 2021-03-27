Luxury automobile manufacturer Bentley has completed a new milestone. The British manufacturer celebrated the 200,000th luxury car built. The Bentayga Hybrid, destined for a Chinese customer, rolled off the production line at the home of Bentley in Crewe this week.

The 200,000th car is the latest in 155,582 vehicles built at Crewe since 2003. The company has announced that Bentley is building 85 cars per day, the same output in one month two decades ago.

From 1919, through to 2002, the company built 44,418 luxury cars – 38,933 of them in Crewe. The models included Bentley Blower, the R-Type Continental, Mulsanne, Arnage and Azure. The company claims that 84% of all cars built for the UK market are still on the road today.

Bentley’s Chairman and Chief Executive, Adrian Hallmark said, “This production of the 200,000th car is just the latest landmark on the extraordinary journey that Bentley has been travelling since its foundation in 1919. In 2003 the introduction of the Continental GT represented a transformative moment for the brand, and this Bentley alone, has represented 80,000 sales of our total 200,000, and created both a new segment, and a contemporary image foundation for the Bentley business."

He further added, “The pace of progress has accelerated significantly since 2003 and we are now entering the next period of transformation as we pursue our Beyond100 strategy, with the aim of positioning Bentley as the global leader in sustainable luxury mobility."

Bentley Motors outlined its production strategy in November 2020. The company aims to be end-to-end carbon neutral by 2030, with the Crewe factory climate positive thereafter.

Bentley also announced that it will move to full electrification – PHEV or BEV only – by 2026, then switch the entire model range to battery electric vehicles by 2030.

