Bentley celebrates production of 200,000th luxury car

Bentley’s Chairman and Chief Executive, Adrian Hallmark said, “This production of the 200,000th car is just the latest landmark on the extraordinary journey that Bentley has been travelling since its foundation in 1919. In 2003 the introduction of the Continental GT represented a transformative moment for the brand, and this Bentley alone, has represented 80,000 sales of our total 200,000, and created both a new segment, and a contemporary image foundation for the Bentley business."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}