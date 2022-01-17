Bentley Motors has introduced the new Flying Spur Hybrid in Belgium at the 2022 Autoworld Museum to ramp up its electrification in European markets. The Flying Spur Hybird sedan showcases Bentley’s ability to combine sustainable design with exquisite craftsmanship and truly effortless performance, the company says.

A ‘Hybrid’ front fender badge identifies the car – a clear reference to the powertrain beneath its gleaming bonnet – while its 20 inch wheels are designed to catch the eye, with imposing 21 inch and 22 inch options available as well.

With a 2.9 litre twin-turbocharged petrol engine and a powerful 100kW electric motor, the Flying Spur Hybrid offers effortless power on the open road alongside the ability to drive on electric power alone. Even without the petrol engine engaged, you can drive at motorway speeds.

It can go from 0-60 mph in 4.1 seconds (0-100 km/h in 4.3 seconds) and a top speed of 177 mph (285 km/h), says Bentley. The petrol engine has been optimised for efficiency as well as performance, helping to make this car the most environmentally friendly Flying Spur ever built.

The EV Drive mode allows you to make short journeys on electric power alone. Hybrid mode enables the car to toggle between the petrol engine and electric power, to make your journey as simple as possible. In this mode, the car’s smart navigation system can run in Predictive E-Mode.

