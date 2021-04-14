Bentley Motors has introduced a new flagship version of the open-top grand tourer the Continental GT Speed Convertible. The company claims that the performance-orientated Speed model is the most powerful, driver-focused interpretation of the convertible Grand Tourer.

The third-generation Continental GT Speed Convertible features an enhanced version of Bentley’s 6.0-litre W12 TSI engine, delivering 659 PS (650 bhp) power. The company claims that the new car can do a 0-100 km/h in 3.7 seconds and can reach a top speed of 335 km/h.

The car will be available in seven exterior roof colours including Black, Blue, Claret and Grey are among the other options. Furthermore, eight interior roof liner finishes are offered, ranging from New Red to Magnolia.

The new GT Speed Convertible offers better chassis technology, including All-Wheel Steering, an electronic rear differential and the option of carbon-ceramic brakes. The Continental GT Speed Convertible is fitted with a ‘Z-fold’ roof that can be deployed or stowed in 19 seconds.

Inside the cabin, the new Continental GT Convertible model gets a speed badging on the passenger fascia and an Alcantara steering wheel. Customers can further choose from 15 main and 11 secondary hide choices. The car gets Diamond in Diamond quilting and Speed embroidered headrests.

Piano Black veneer is standard in the Speed, with Crown Cut, Dark Stain Burr Walnut and Dark Fiddleback Eucalyptus offered as no cost options. Open pore Dark Stain Burr Walnut veneer, Crown Cut Walnut and Koa are also available.

View Full Image Dashboard of the new Continental GT Speed Convertible

In terms of driving dynamics, the new car’s overall grip is balanced between the front and rear wheels, in Sport this mode has been calibrated with a more rear-biased torque–split in all driving scenarios.

In Sport mode, the traction management system sends a greater proportion of power to the rear axle to allow greater on-throttle control of cornering line.

Working alongside these systems are the key chassis technologies that deliver body control and ride comfort with no compromise to one another – namely Bentley’s three-chamber active air suspension with adaptive damping, and Bentley Dynamic Ride – the 48V active anti-roll control system that Bentley pioneered on the Bentayga and third-generation Continental GT.

This system features electric motors within each anti-roll bar to resist body roll. In their firmest setting, the motors can deliver 1300 Nm in 0.3 secs to counteract cornering forces and keep the body level.

A carbon ceramic brake system has also been introduced as an option on the Speed. Using the high-performance material reduces the brake force required for high-speed deceleration and lowers the risk of brake fade.

