Bentley is ready to launch the new Bentayga Speed next week and the company has released new teaser images for the SUV that is expected to be fastest in the world, hence the moniker ‘Speed’.

The new Bentley takes on the other Super SUV, Lamborghini Urus that has been the title holder of the fastest SUV in the world so far.

The new Bentley Bentayga Speed will be revealed on 12 August but the company has teased images of the car ahead of the launch. The new Bentayga Speed follows the launch of the standard version of the SUV that happened in the month of July.

Cosmetically, both versions look similar but the Speed variant will have some interesting tweaks made to the exterior. The changes include a more aggressive looking a rear splitter and a higher positioned tailgate spoiler.

However, the biggest difference is under the hood. The standard Bentayga comes with a V8 engine but the Bentayga Speed will get a 6-liter W12 engine. The engine churns out 636hp and a torque of 900Nm.

The company is expected to break the speed record of the Lamborghini Urus which is 305kmph. The Bentayga will be reaching speeds of 306 kmph. However, the title of the quicker 0-100 kmph will still belong to the Lamborghini Urus.

