British luxury carmaker Bentley will launch its first fully electric car in India in the second half of 2027. The upcoming model, called the Torcal, will be imported from the company's headquarters in Crewe, UK, as Bentley has ruled out manufacturing or assembling its vehicles in India.

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Bentley chairman and CEO Frank-Steffen Walliser confirmed the plans in an interview with PTI. He said the company would continue to bring all its vehicles from the UK, regardless of changes in import duties or trade rules.

The decision comes at a time when the India-UK free trade agreement (FTA) is expected to make British-made cars more affordable in India through lower import duties. Bentley believes the agreement will create fresh business opportunities and help it grow in the Indian luxury car market.

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Bentley explains why it will not assemble cars in India Walliser said Bentley would not consider local manufacturing or assembly because of the specialised skills, engineering and craftsmanship involved in making its vehicles.

He also said the company's customers prefer cars that are made in Britain.

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The CEO compared the situation to Swiss watches, saying that customers expect a British luxury car to come from the UK. Bentley believes that its manufacturing location is an important part of the brand's identity and ownership experience.

The company currently has a limited presence in India but sees room for growth as the number of wealthy buyers increases. Walliser expects India to become one of Bentley's fastest-growing markets, with the India-UK FTA providing greater certainty for its business plans.

The agreement is expected to reduce import duties on eligible British-made cars in phases over five years. Bentley has already seen changes in the pricing of some of its petrol-powered models, including the Bentayga SUV. However, the benefits do not apply in the same way to all powertrains, with battery electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles facing a different tariff timeline.

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What to expect from Bentley's first electric car

The Torcal will be Bentley's first fully electric vehicle and is expected to enter production in mid-2027. Initial deliveries are planned from the summer of that year, starting with the UK, Europe and the US before the company expands to other markets.

The electric SUV will sit below the Bentayga in Bentley's line-up. It is designed to offer the luxury and comfort associated with the brand while moving away from traditional petrol engines.

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The Torcal is expected to feature a 113kWh battery and a claimed driving range of around 600km on the WLTP cycle. It will use an 800V electrical system and support fast charging. These figures are based on the model details reported ahead of its India launch.

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Bentley is also changing its wider electric vehicle plans. The company had earlier aimed to move towards an entirely electric line-up by 2035, but Walliser said the transition would now happen after 2035.

Bentley wants to respond to customer demand and differences in electric vehicle adoption across markets rather than follow a fixed deadline.

For India, the Torcal will mark an important step in Bentley's electric vehicle plans. However, the company has not shared an official India price yet.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.