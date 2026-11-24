Touring motorcycles are gaining popularity among Indian buyers who want to travel long distances without compromising on comfort and performance. For those planning highway journeys, mountain rides or occasional off-road trips, several manufacturers offer adventure tourers under ₹5 lakh. They come in the form of the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, KTM 390 Adventure, TVS Apache RTX 300, Suzuki V-Strom SX, Yezdi Adventure and Royal Enfield Himalayan 440.

But which motorcycle should buyers consider? The answer depends on their riding requirements, budget and preferred terrain. Engine size, torque, suspension movement, fuel capacity, touring equipment, and riding comfort are just a few of the factors that can make a difference over longer distances. Here is a look at six adventure touring motorcycles available in India, along with their specifications and key features.

1. Royal Enfield Himalayan 450: For long-distance adventure touring The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 now sports a 452 cc liquid-cooled engine producing 40.02 PS and 40 Nm of torque. It has a 17-litre fuel tank, a 21-inch front suspension travel, and a 200 mm rear suspension travel. There's also a TFT screen with Google Maps navigation on the motorcycle. These specifications are listed in Royal Enfield's official 2026 technical document.

2. KTM 390 Adventure: For performance-focused touring The KTM 390 Adventure is powered by a 399 cc liquid-cooled engine with 46 PS and 39 Nm of torque. The 2025 range was launched in India on February 5, 2025, according to Bajaj Auto. Three riding modes, traction control, a five-inch TFT display and cruise control. Different wheel and suspension configurations are available between the S and R variants to suit different terrain requirements.

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3. TVS Apache RTX 300: A feature-packed adventure tourer The TVS Apache RTX 300 features a 299.1 cc liquid-cooled engine with a power output of 36 PS and a torque of 28.5 Nm. According to TVS Motor, it gets four riding modes, cruise control, traction control and a five-inch TFT display. It also has the ability to mount panniers and top cases, which is applicable to touring needs.

4. Suzuki V-Strom SX: For highway-focused touring The Suzuki V-Strom SX is powered by a 249 cc, oil-cooled engine with 26.5 PS and 22.2 Nm of torque. Its specifications include a 12-litre fuel tank, 167kg kerb weight and a 19-inch front wheel. Suzuki's official website also lists a six-speed gearbox and an 835mm seat height.

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5. Yezdi Adventure: For mixed-terrain journeys The Yezdi Adventure will have a 334 cc liquid-cooled engine with 29.6 PS and 29.8 Nm of torque. It has a 15.5-litre fuel tank, a 21-inch front wheel, and three ABS modes and traction control, Autocar India reported. Tubeless cross-spoke wheels are also available as accessories.