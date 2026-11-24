Touring motorcycles are gaining popularity among Indian buyers who want to travel long distances without compromising on comfort and performance. For those planning highway journeys, mountain rides or occasional off-road trips, several manufacturers offer adventure tourers under ₹5 lakh. They come in the form of the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, KTM 390 Adventure, TVS Apache RTX 300, Suzuki V-Strom SX, Yezdi Adventure and Royal Enfield Himalayan 440.

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But which motorcycle should buyers consider? The answer depends on their riding requirements, budget and preferred terrain. Engine size, torque, suspension movement, fuel capacity, touring equipment, and riding comfort are just a few of the factors that can make a difference over longer distances. Here is a look at six adventure touring motorcycles available in India, along with their specifications and key features.

1. Royal Enfield Himalayan 450: For long-distance adventure touring The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 now sports a 452 cc liquid-cooled engine producing 40.02 PS and 40 Nm of torque. It has a 17-litre fuel tank, a 21-inch front suspension travel, and a 200 mm rear suspension travel. There's also a TFT screen with Google Maps navigation on the motorcycle. These specifications are listed in Royal Enfield's official 2026 technical document.

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2. KTM 390 Adventure: For performance-focused touring The KTM 390 Adventure is powered by a 399 cc liquid-cooled engine with 46 PS and 39 Nm of torque. The 2025 range was launched in India on February 5, 2025, according to Bajaj Auto. Three riding modes, traction control, a five-inch TFT display and cruise control. Different wheel and suspension configurations are available between the S and R variants to suit different terrain requirements.

Also Read | KTM unveils 1390 Super Duke GT Evo with 187 hp engine and new upgrades

3. TVS Apache RTX 300: A feature-packed adventure tourer The TVS Apache RTX 300 features a 299.1 cc liquid-cooled engine with a power output of 36 PS and a torque of 28.5 Nm. According to TVS Motor, it gets four riding modes, cruise control, traction control and a five-inch TFT display. It also has the ability to mount panniers and top cases, which is applicable to touring needs.

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4. Suzuki V-Strom SX: For highway-focused touring The Suzuki V-Strom SX is powered by a 249 cc, oil-cooled engine with 26.5 PS and 22.2 Nm of torque. Its specifications include a 12-litre fuel tank, 167kg kerb weight and a 19-inch front wheel. Suzuki's official website also lists a six-speed gearbox and an 835mm seat height.

Also Read | Royal Enfield to enter 250cc motorcycle segment with affordable bikes

5. Yezdi Adventure: For mixed-terrain journeys The Yezdi Adventure will have a 334 cc liquid-cooled engine with 29.6 PS and 29.8 Nm of torque. It has a 15.5-litre fuel tank, a 21-inch front wheel, and three ABS modes and traction control, Autocar India reported. Tubeless cross-spoke wheels are also available as accessories.

6. Royal Enfield Himalayan 440: For casual touring Royal Enfield introduced the Himalayan 440 at its event, the Himalayan Basecamp, on September 4, 2026. It has a 443 cc air- and oil-cooled engine that produces 25.4 bhp and 34 Nm of torque. It's also fitted with an 800mm seat height, a 15-litre fuel tank and 21-inch front wheels.

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About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.