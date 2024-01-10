Best electric scooter in India: Take steps towards environment with top 8 picks

Electric scooters are swiftly redefining urban mobility across India, heralding a new era in transportation that's both eco-friendly and efficient. As cities grapple with pollution and congestion, these sleek, battery-powered vehicles are emerging as a beacon of sustainable travel. Their rise signals a crucial shift in how we perceive and navigate our urban landscapes, marrying convenience with environmental consciousness. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The surge in the popularity of electric scooters can be attributed to several factors. Technological innovations have significantly boosted their performance and reliability. Eco-friendliness is a major draw, offering a greener alternative to traditional petrol scooters. Additionally, their cost-effectiveness and suitability for navigating crowded city streets make them an appealing choice for the urban commuter.

This article is dedicated to guiding you through the top electric scooters in India. Our selection encompasses a range of models, each evaluated on aspects like performance, battery longevity, design aesthetics, safety features, and overall user experience. This curation aims to cater to diverse preferences and requirements, ensuring there's a fit for everyone.

The electric scooter market in India is brimming with variety, thanks to rapid advancements in technology. Modern electric scooters offer improved battery life, ensuring longer rides without the need for frequent charging. Safety has also taken a front seat, with enhanced features ensuring a secure ride. Designs have become more innovative, and smart connectivity options are adding a layer of convenience and tech-savvy appeal, making these scooters more than just a mode of transport.

When considering an electric scooter, factors like range, top speed, portability, charging duration, and price point are crucial. These elements define the practicality and suitability of a scooter for your specific lifestyle and commuting needs.

As we transition to the list of top electric scooters, each model is selected to suit a variety of needs and preferences. Whether you're looking for efficiency, style, or technological innovation, this guide aims to steer you towards an electric scooter that aligns with your environmental values and lifestyle requirements.

1. Chetak Premium 2024 Electric Scooter by Bajaj Auto

The Chetak Premium 2024 Electric Scooter is a modern reinterpretation of a classic, blending nostalgia with futuristic technology. Its seamless steel unibody design and IP67 water resistance rating make it both stylish and durable. The onboard charger adds convenience, allowing charging from a standard socket. TecPac enhances its appeal with advanced features like full app connectivity and hill hold assist. However, its price might be a consideration for budget-conscious buyers. Perfect for the urban commuter valuing style and innovation, this scooter is a robust step into the future of urban mobility.

Specifications of Chetak Premium 2024 Electric Scooter by Bajaj Auto:

Range: 127 kms in single charge

Top Speed: 73 kmph

Drive Modes: 1 Forward, 1 Reverse, Eco and Sports with TecPac

Charging: Onboard charger, 220V, 15A socket

Safety: IP67 water resistance, Front Disc & Rear Drum Brakes

Additional Features: Key FOB, Bluetooth, Colour TFT with TecPac, Full App Connectivity

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish unibody design with water resistance Higher price point Onboard charging convenience Limited range compared to competitors

2. Chetak Urbane 2024 Electric Scooter by Bajaj Auto

Chetak Urbane 2024 brings a sleek and practical solution to eco-friendly urban commuting. With a range of 113 kms and a top speed of 63 kmph, it's well-suited for city travel. The offboard charger and IP67 rating ensure practicality and durability. While it lacks some features of its Premium counterpart, the Urbane version offers a more accessible price point. The TecPac trial adds an enticing touch of technology, though the need for a subscription might not appeal to all. This scooter is ideal for those seeking a reliable and stylish daily commute option.

Specifications of Chetak Urbane 2024 Electric Scooter by Bajaj Auto:

Range: 113 kms in single charge

Top Speed: 63 kmph (73 with TecPac)

Drive Modes: 2 Forward, 1 Reverse with TecPac

Charging: Offboard charger, 220V, 15A socket

Safety: IP67 water resistance, Front & Rear Drum Brakes

Additional Features: Key FOB, Bluetooth, Colour LCD Display, TecPac options

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Accessible price point compared to Premium Subscription required for TecPac Practical for city travel with adequate range Lower top speed without TecPac

3. Hero V1 Pro Electric Scooter

The Hero V1 Pro Electric Scooter is a step forward in electric mobility, offering a blend of speed and technology. With a top speed of 80 kmph and a range of 110 km, it stands out for its performance. Features like vehicle diagnostics, SOS alert, and multiple connectivity options add to its appeal. The scooter's convenience factors, such as keyless entry and cruise control, enhance the riding experience. However, its higher speed might raise safety concerns for some users, and the price point could be a consideration. Ideal for those seeking a high-performance, feature-rich electric scooter.

Specifications of Hero V1 Pro Electric Scooter:

Range: 110 km in one charge

Top Speed: 80 kmph

Features: BLE + 4G + Wi-Fi Connectivity, Anti-theft alarm, SOS Alert

Convenience: Keyless entry, Cruise control, Four Ride Modes

Additional: Vehicle diagnostics, Remote immobilisation, Geofence

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High top speed and long range Higher speed may concern safety-focused users Advanced connectivity and security features Price may be high for budget-conscious buyers

4. Yugbike Electric Scooter

Yugbike Electric Scooter is a practical and economical choice for short urban commutes. Its lead acid battery offers a modest range of 50 km per charge, suitable for daily errands. The inclusion of a remote key and anti-theft alarm adds a layer of security. Its non-RTO classification and the requirement of no driving license make it easily accessible. However, the lead acid battery might not appeal to those seeking the latest technology, and the limited range may not suffice for longer commutes. Ideal for first-time users or those needing a basic, short-distance mobility solution.

Specifications of Yugbike Electric Scooter:

Battery: 60V Lead acid

Range: Approx. 50 km on one charge

Features: Remote Key, Anti Theft Alarm, 3 Modes, Reverse Feature

Braking System: Front Disc Brake

Charging Time: 5-6 Hours

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Economical and easy to use Limited range and older battery technology No driving license required Less suitable for longer commutes

5. ELESCO Electric Scooty

The ELESCO Electric Scooty is a formidable contender in the electric scooter market. Its 60V 32AH Special Carbon battery offers an impressive range of 75-85 km, ideal for longer urban trips. The one-touch repair/rescue mode is a unique feature, ensuring riders are not stranded. Speed control options and anti-theft technology enhance its usability and security. However, the 6-7 hour charging time might be a drawback for some, and the design may not appeal to all aesthetics. Suitable for those who prioritize range and innovative features in their electric scooter.

Specifications of ELESCO Electric Scooty:

Battery: 60V 32AH Special Carbon

Range: 75-85 Km

Charging Time: 6-7 Hours

Features: Speed Control Options, Anti-Theft Technology, Side Stand Sensor

Warranty: 1.5 Years for Battery, 1 Year for Charger

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Long range suitable for extended urban use Longer charging time than some models Innovative features like one-touch repair/rescue Design may not suit all preferences

6. Ampere Electric Scooter Magnus EX Galactic Grey

The Ampere Electric Scooter Magnus EX combines functionality with style. Its 112 km range is impressive, catering well to longer urban journeys. The portable battery pack and USB charging point add convenience, while the longer legroom ensures a comfortable ride. However, the actual range may vary, and the additional costs for insurance and RTO charges could add up. Its practical features like reverse mode and side stand sensor make it a solid choice for those seeking a reliable and comfortable electric scooter with ample storage space.

Specifications of Ampere Electric Scooter Magnus EX Galactic Grey:

Range: 112 km (ARAI-certified)

Features: 3 drive modes, 22 litres storage, USB charging, Reverse Mode

Additional: Portable battery pack, Side stand sensor

Warranty: 3 years / 30000 kms

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Long range suitable for extended use Additional costs for insurance, RTO Convenient features like USB charging and reverse mode Range may vary in actual usage

7. BGauss BG C12i MAX Electric Scooter

The BGauss BG C12i MAX is a robust electric scooter with a sleek design and high performance. The 2500 W PMSM HUB motor offers a top speed of 60 km/h, suitable for brisk city travel. Its 135 km range is notable, and features like regenerating braking and CAN-enabled digital console add to its appeal. The removable battery is a plus, although the need for tools to do so might be inconvenient. Ideal for those looking for a stylish and high-performance scooter with advanced features and a strong focus on safety.

Specifications of BGauss BG C12i MAX Electric Scooter:

Motor: 2500 W PMSM HUB Motor

Top Speed: 60 km/h

Range: 135 kms (ARAI)

Battery: 3.2 kWh, Removable with tools

Features: Regenerating Braking, CAN Enabled Digital Console, USB Charging

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High performance with good top speed Removable battery requires tools Long range suitable for city commuting Plastic body may not appeal to all

8. Ampere Electric Scooter Primus Himalayan White

The Ampere Electric Scooter Primus is a testament to modern electric mobility, offering a balance of speed and efficiency. Its top speed of 77kmph and quick acceleration make it a joy to ride in urban settings. The LFP battery ensures safety and extended life, while the 4 ride modes cater to different driving preferences. However, the ARAI-certified range of 107 km may vary in actual use, and additional costs for insurance and RTO charges should be considered. This scooter is suitable for those seeking a high-speed, efficient, and feature-rich riding experience.

Specifications of Ampere Electric Scooter Primus Himalayan White:

Top Speed: 77kmph

Range: 107 km (ARAI-certified)

Battery: LFP Battery

Features: 4 Ride Modes, Best in Class PMS Motor

Warranty: 3 years / 30000 kms

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High top speed and quick acceleration Range may vary in actual usage Advanced LFP battery for safety and longevity Additional costs for insurance, RTO

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Range Top Speed Key Features 1. Chetak Premium 2024 by Bajaj Auto 127 kms 73 kmph Onboard Charger, TecPac, IP67 Water Resistance 2. Chetak Urbane 2024 by Bajaj Auto 113 kms (73 kmph with TecPac) 63 kmph Offboard Charger, IP67 Water Resistance, TecPac 3. Hero V1 Pro Electric Scooter 110 km 80 kmph BLE + 4G + Wi-Fi Connectivity, SOS Alert, 4 Ride Modes 4. Yugbike Electric Scooter Approx. 50 km 25 kmph Lead Acid Battery, Remote Key, Anti Theft Alarm 5. ELESCO Electric Scooty 75-85 Km 70 kmph Special Carbon Battery, Anti-Theft Technology 6. Ampere Electric Scooter Magnus EX 112 km 55 kmph Portable Battery Pack, USB Charging, Reverse Mode 7. BGauss BG C12i MAX Electric Scooter 135 kms 60 kmph PMSM HUB Motor, Regenerating Braking, CAN Enabled Digital Console 8. Ampere Electric Scooter Primus Himalayan White 107 km 77kmph LFP Battery, 4 Ride Modes, PMS Motor

Best value for money The Chetak Urbane 2024 by Bajaj Auto offers a great balance of price and performance. With a decent range of 113 kms and a practical top speed of 63 kmph, it's an ideal choice for city commuters. The added flexibility of the TecPac trial, IP67 water resistance, and the offboard charger make it a practical and affordable option for those looking to transition to electric mobility without breaking the bank.

Best overall product The Hero V1 Pro Electric Scooter emerges as the best overall product. It stands out with its superior top speed of 80 kmph and a robust range of 110 km, making it apt for both city and extended urban travel. The addition of features like BLE + 4G + Wi-Fi connectivity, SOS alert, and multiple ride modes make it a highly versatile and technologically advanced option for a range of users.

How to find the best electric scooter in India? Finding the best electric scooter in India involves considering several key factors. Start by assessing the range – how far the scooter can travel on a single charge – to ensure it meets your daily travel needs. The top speed is also important, especially if you plan to use the scooter on open roads as well as in the city. Look at the charging options and time; a scooter with a fast-charging battery can be more convenient. Consider the build quality and safety features such as braking systems and water resistance, especially if you'll be riding in varied weather conditions. Factor in the scooter’s weight and portability if storage or carrying it is a concern. Finally, consider the price and ensure it offers good value for the features and performance it delivers. By considering these aspects, you can find an electric scooter that fits your requirements and lifestyle.

FAQs Question : Can electric scooters be ridden in the rain? Ans : Most modern electric scooters come with a certain degree of water resistance (like IP67 rating). It's safe to ride them in light to moderate rain, but it's advisable to avoid heavy downpours. Question : Do I need a license to ride an electric scooter in India? Ans : For electric scooters with a top speed of less than 25 kmph and a motor power below 250W, no license is required. For more powerful scooters, a driving license is necessary. Question : How long do electric scooter batteries last? Ans : Typically, electric scooter batteries last for 2-4 years or about 500-1000 charge cycles before their performance starts diminishing. Question : Can electric scooters be charged at home? Ans : Yes, most electric scooters can be charged using a standard electrical outlet at home. Some models come with onboard chargers for added convenience. Question : Are electric scooters expensive to maintain? Ans : Electric scooters are generally less expensive to maintain than traditional petrol scooters, as they have fewer moving parts and don't require oil changes or fuel. The main maintenance cost is battery replacement after a few years.

At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!