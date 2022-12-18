Best gift ideas under 2,000 for car owners this Christmas

Best gift ideas under ₹2,000 for car owners this Christmas2 min read . 10:57 PM IST
- Here is a list of car accessories gift ideas under ₹2,000 that you can gift this Christmas.
Organizing a secret santa in your office and are looking for gift ideas? If yes, then here’s something that may help you. We have curated a list of car accessories gift ideas under ₹2,000 that you can gift. Take a look
Rylan Car Vacuum Cleaner
Rylan Car Vacuum Cleaner is available at ₹1,299 on Amazon. The hand held vacuum cleaner is lightweight and easy to use. It is equipped with a HEPA filter. Other items include three attachments for detailing – flathead, extendable, or brush nozzle, carry bag, filter brush, and spare HEPA filter.
GoMechanic Gusto T2 Digital Car Tyre Inflators
Available at ₹1,997 on Amazon, GoMechanic Gusto T2 Digital Car Tyre Inflators come with automatic shut off feature when the pressure is reached. The auto air compressor is said to inflate a standard mid-size car tire in 3-5 min. It has a warranty of one year. The tyre inflator connects via a charging port and comes with a cable length of 3 meter.
AllExtreme Multifunctional Inflatable Car Bed Mattress
It can be purchased at ₹1,650 online. It is ideal for use in any mainstream models of sedans, SUVs and minivans. It comes with two air pillows and has a high load-bearing capacity of up to 180kg that allows 2 adults to easily share the space.
Duracell 38W Fast Car Charger Adapter
The device comes with dual output ports. Duracell 38W Fast Car Charger Adapter is available at ₹873 and comes with features like quick charge and USB Type-C PD 20W. It is Qualcomm Certified 3.0 certified and is compatible for iPhone, Android phones, tablets and more.
Rambot TFT LCD Car DVR Dual Lens Car Camera
Rambot DVR Dual Lens Car Camera comes with a 4.3-inch TFT LCD screen. It is priced at ₹1,839. The camera offers 170 degree front view angle and 140 degree rear view. The back view with parking line automatically appears on the screen when reversing.
MyTVS 8 LED Night Vision Car Rear View Camera
This night vision car rear view camera carries a price tag of ₹999. It offers multi-function use and can be used as a backup camera, front view camera, side view camera and a surveillance hidden security camera.
