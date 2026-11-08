Better than ₹90 lakh Mercedes? This ₹10 lakh SUV offers unique features that even luxury cars don’t provide

The updated Skoda Kushaq brings a luxury car feature to a much lower price bracket. The SUV range starts at ₹10.69 lakh in India. Its standout addition is a massage function for rear passengers.

Skoda calls it a first in the Kushaq's segment. The starting price applies to the range, and equipment varies by version.

Even a Mercedes SUV priced around ₹90 lakh can leave rear passengers without massage seats. Mercedes-Benz offers rear seat massage in cars such as the S-Class and its Maybach range.

Even some German cars near ₹50 lakh offer massage only for the front seats. The Kushaq gives back-seat passengers access to a comfort feature usually found in costlier cars. Skoda also offers rear massage seats in the Slavia.

The Toyota Vellfire is another model that offers rear seat massage. Its Hi variant starts at ₹1.43 crore on-road in Mumbai.

The Kushaq brings that feature within reach of buyers shopping for a smaller SUV. For passengers who spend long hours in the back, the massage function adds comfort.

Skoda Kushaq facelift features The update also brings changes to the cabin and exterior. Every Kushaq gets alloy wheels and an electric sunroof. Prestige and Monte Carlo versions get a panoramic sunroof.

The SUV also gets new LED headlights and connected taillights. Illuminated Skoda lettering sits at the rear. The grille gets an illuminated strip, while LED fog lamps add visibility.

Inside, the feature list includes a 10.1-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. A 10.25-inch digital display can show driving information and directions.

The cabin can also have eight speakers and front seats with ventilation and powered adjustment. A cooled glovebox is another feature on offer.

All variants come with six airbags, a rear wiper and a rear window defogger. Skoda lists a five-star Global NCAP safety rating for the Kushaq. The SUV lacks advanced driver assistance systems and a 360-degree camera.

The Kushaq has two turbo petrol engine options. The 1.0-litre engine makes 114 bhp and 178 Nm of torque. It comes with a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

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The 1.5-litre engine delivers 150 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. It comes only with a seven-speed DSG automatic. This version also gets disc brakes on all four wheels. The larger engine also uses cylinder management to improve fuel efficiency.