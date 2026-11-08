Better than ₹90 lakh Mercedes? This ₹10 lakh SUV offers unique features that even luxury cars don’t provide

The updated Skoda Kushaq brings a luxury car feature to a much lower price bracket. The SUV range starts at ₹10.69 lakh in India. Its standout addition is a massage function for rear passengers.

Skoda calls it a first in the Kushaq's segment. The starting price applies to the range, and equipment varies by version.

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Even a Mercedes SUV priced around ₹90 lakh can leave rear passengers without massage seats. Mercedes-Benz offers rear seat massage in cars such as the S-Class and its Maybach range.

Even some German cars near ₹50 lakh offer massage only for the front seats. The Kushaq gives back-seat passengers access to a comfort feature usually found in costlier cars. Skoda also offers rear massage seats in the Slavia.

The Toyota Vellfire is another model that offers rear seat massage. Its Hi variant starts at ₹1.43 crore on-road in Mumbai.

The Kushaq brings that feature within reach of buyers shopping for a smaller SUV. For passengers who spend long hours in the back, the massage function adds comfort.

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Skoda Kushaq facelift features The update also brings changes to the cabin and exterior. Every Kushaq gets alloy wheels and an electric sunroof. Prestige and Monte Carlo versions get a panoramic sunroof.

The SUV also gets new LED headlights and connected taillights. Illuminated Skoda lettering sits at the rear. The grille gets an illuminated strip, while LED fog lamps add visibility.

Inside, the feature list includes a 10.1-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. A 10.25-inch digital display can show driving information and directions.

The cabin can also have eight speakers and front seats with ventilation and powered adjustment. A cooled glovebox is another feature on offer.

All variants come with six airbags, a rear wiper and a rear window defogger. Skoda lists a five-star Global NCAP safety rating for the Kushaq. The SUV lacks advanced driver assistance systems and a 360-degree camera.

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The Kushaq has two turbo petrol engine options. The 1.0-litre engine makes 114 bhp and 178 Nm of torque. It comes with a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Also Read | Buying a Skoda Kushaq? Check the list of genuine accessories you can explore

The 1.5-litre engine delivers 150 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. It comes only with a seven-speed DSG automatic. This version also gets disc brakes on all four wheels. The larger engine also uses cylinder management to improve fuel efficiency.

Skoda offers a standard warranty of four years or 1,00,000 km. The ownership package includes four services, with no labour charges in the first two years. It also comes with four years of roadside assistance across India.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.