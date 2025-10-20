Beyond Level 2 ADAS and a bigger screen: 2025 Hyundai Venue could borrow these exciting features from Creta and Alcazar

The 2025 Hyundai Venue is gearing up for its debut in India on November 4, as the next-generation iteration of the widely popular sub-compact SUV. Despite tough competition from rivals from almost every automobile brand in this segment, the Hyundai Venue has been able to make a strong footprint. Now, with a major makeover on the design and feature front, the South Korean auto giant is aiming to boost its appeal further among Indian consumers.

When it comes to the design and feature overhaul, the 2025 Hyundai Venue is expected to see a touch of premiumisation in an attempt to become more appealing to consumers. The auto OEM has earned a lot of accolades from the car buyers by offering various class-leading features in its passenger vehicles across segments. For example, the Hyundai Exter, one of the popular SUVs in India, was launched with a wide range of features that were segment-first in the model. The next-generation 2025 Hyundai Venue is also expected to follow the same route. In that case, the upcoming avatar of the sub-compact SUV is likely to borrow some features from its bigger siblings - Creta and Alcazar.

The upcoming Hyundai Venue has already been confirmed to receive a Level 2 ADAS suite, replacing the current Level 1 ADAS suite and a bigger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment screen. However, there would be more in the list, enhancing the practicality and premiumness of the SUV. Here is a quick and comprehensive list of features that the 2025 Hyundai Venue may borrow from its bigger siblings - Creta and Alcazar.

2025 Hyundai Venue: Panoramic sunroof The 2025 Hyundai Venue may borrow the panoramic sunroof from its bigger siblings to replace the current generation model's single-pane sunroof. A larger panoramic sunroof will certainly increase the appeal of the Venue among Indian consumers, as this is one of the most defining features in the Indian passenger vehicle market lately. Currently, in the sub-compact SUV segment, Tata Nexon, Kia Syros, and Mahindra XUV 3XO come equipped with this feature.

2025 Hyundai Venue: Ventilated seats Another highly in-demand feature in the Indian passenger vehicle market is the ventilated seat, which has been finding a stronger consumer demand considering the hot and humid weather conditions across the country. Keeping pace with consumer demand, automakers in India have been offering this feature in an increasing number of cars. Expect the new Venue to borrow front and rear ventilated seats from the Hyundai Alcazar. Kia Syros is the only sub-compact SUV in India that comes with both front and rear ventilated seats.

2025 Hyundai Venue: 360-degree camera The 360-degree surround view camera is finding increasing penetration in the mass segment of the Indian passenger vehicle market. This feature enhances the safety quotient of the cars significantly, especially in tight spaces where parking and manoeuvring the vehicle is tricky. The current Venue comes with a rearview camera, but the new generation model could come with a 360-degree camera, which is already available in Creta and Alcazar.

2025 Hyundai Venue: Front parking sensors Another key feature that may debut in the new Venue is the front parking sensors, which would enhance the safety of the vehicle during manoeuvres in tight spaces. The test mules of the new generation Venue were spotted with this tech-based feature.

2025 Hyundai Venue: 8-speaker Bose audio system The 2025 Hyundai Venue may come equipped with an eight-speaker audio system, which will replace the current model's six-speaker audio system. In that case, it could get the Bose sound system that is available in the Creta and Alcazar.