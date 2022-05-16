BGAUSS has today unveiled their third electric scooter, BG D15. The D15 follows the success of the B8 and A2, range of premium-yet affordable electric scooters. The BG D15 is a premium electric scooter with 20 safety features. BG D15 is equipped with a completely waterproof, IP 67 rated, electric motor and battery with protection against extreme heat and dust. The BG D15 comes in two variants; D15i and D15 Pro.

According to the company, the BG D15 is powered by a 3.2 kWh Li-ion battery, and it can accelerate from 0 to 60 kmph in just 7 seconds, in Sports mode. BG D15 also comes with two ride modes, Eco and Sport, and 16-inch alloy wheels. The lithium Ion Battery can charge to 100 % in 5 hours 30 mins. The D15 has an ARAI certified range of 115 kms, the company claims.

The BG D15 rider will be connected to the electric scooter, through their smartphone, with the latest intelligent connectivity features. BG D15 also gets a removable battery, in-built navigation, digital speedometer, Bluetooth connectivity, keyless start, USB port for mobile charging, call and notification alerts. The scooter will be completely compatible with a mobile app.

The brand is also focusing on expanding their existing footprint in the country via dealer network in all the Tier I and Tier II markets. BGAUSS currently has 100 showrooms all over India.

BGAUSS will also support its customers during the period of ownership and is offering annual maintenance support, mobile app support, Roadside Assistance and Pick & Drop facilities.

Customers can book the latest BG D15 BGAUSS electric scooter from the company website. The booking amount is ₹499 only, which is refundable as well. The e-scooter price starts at ₹99,999 (ex-showroom) for the D15i, whereas the D15 Pro comes at ₹1,14,999 (ex-showroom).