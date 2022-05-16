BGAUSS launches two new e-scooters with 115 kms range. Price and features

According to the company, the BG D15 is powered by a 3.2 kWh Li-ion battery, and it can accelerate from 0 to 60 kmph in just 7 seconds, in Sports mode. BG D15 also comes with two ride modes, Eco and Sport, and 16-inch alloy wheels. The lithium Ion Battery can charge to 100 % in 5 hours 30 mins. The D15 has an ARAI certified range of 115 kms, the company claims.