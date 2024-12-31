India's automotive sector is set for an electric mobility revolution in 2025, debuting several all-electric vehicles at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo. Key models include the Hyundai Creta EV, Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, and Tata Sierra EV, each promising impressive ranges and advanced features.

India’s automotive sector is gearing up for a monumental shift towards electric mobility in 2025, with a slew of new all-electric vehicles (EVs) set to hit the roads. According to HT Auto, the year promises to be a milestone for the industry, with these EVs expected to debut at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo, scheduled for January. Here are five eagerly awaited electric cars that are reportedly poised to redefine India’s green mobility landscape. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hyundai Creta EV The Hyundai Creta, a household name in India’s SUV market, is set to embrace electrification with the launch of the Creta EV. The electric variant will likely retain the aesthetic appeal of the recently facelifted internal combustion engine (ICE) model, including a dual-screen dashboard setup and premium leatherette interiors. It is also expected to feature advanced safety systems like Level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and a blindspot camera. Available in 45 kWh and 55 kWh battery options, the Creta EV is expected to deliver an impressive range of up to 500 kilometres on a single charge.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Maruti Suzuki is entering the electric segment with its first-ever EV, the e Vitara, which will make its India debut at the Bharat Mobility Expo. Globally unveiled at EICMA 2024 in Milan, this model builds on the eVX concept showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo. Offering 49 kWh and 61 kWh battery configurations, the e Vitara will likely cater to both front-wheel-drive (FWD) and all-wheel-drive (AWD) enthusiasts. Although range figures remain unconfirmed, the vehicle is anticipated to travel around 400 kilometres per charge, setting a new benchmark for the brand in the EV market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Toyota Urban Cruiser EV Toyota’s highly anticipated Urban Cruiser EV shares its foundation with the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, yet offers a distinct design language. First revealed at the 2023 Auto Expo as part of the Maruti eVX Urban SUV concept, the Urban Cruiser EV is expected to offer the same battery pack options: 49 kWh and 61 kWh. With AWD likely available for the latter, the vehicle is expected to deliver a 400-kilometre range. Toyota’s entry into India’s electric SUV market adds another layer of excitement to the 2025 launches.

Tata Sierra EV The iconic Tata Sierra is being resurrected in an all-electric avatar. Scheduled to debut at the Bharat Mobility Expo, the modernised Sierra EV will boast a host of premium features, including a dual-screen setup with a 12.3-inch infotainment system and ventilated seats. Based on Tata’s Gen2 platform, it will support 45 kWh and 55 kWh battery configurations, offering a range of 450 to 550 kilometres per charge. Dual-zone climate control, a wireless charging pad, and Level-2 ADAS further cement its position as a flagship offering.