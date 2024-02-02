Bharat Mobility Expo opens as EVs, PVs clock high growth

New Delhi: Indian automobile manufacturers, suppliers and participants from allied sectors, including batteries, charging, steel and tyres, came together for the first edition of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to speak at the event today, when the event also opens to the public. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the participants expressed scepticism over the need to hold the show every year instead of biennially, as has been the practice with the Auto Expo, considering supplier ecosystems usually take longer to develop new technologies. Many hoped the show, with its friendlier cost structures compared to the Auto Expo (which is launch-event-oriented and costs original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) renting larger spaces more money) will give longer notice to industry in its next edition to enable better planning.

Auto OEMs Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor India, Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra put up pavilions at the Expo, but none had any new products to show, save Mercedes Benz, which unveiled its EQG concept. As a result, retail interest for the end-consumer in the show was limited. Electric vehicle (EV) maker VinFast, which was supposed to be a major draw, opted out. The first edition came together in just two months. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the show witnessed many B2B interactions as suppliers and customers could interact under one roof, given typically the auto and auto components expos are held separately.

The show opened in the backdrop of sales of high-speed electric two wheelers rising 26% in January compared to January 2023 to 81,344 units, according to vehicle registration data from the VAHAN dashboard. The penetration of electric two-wheelers for January 2024 stood at 5.6% vs 5.2% in December 2023.

Passenger vehicle wholesales in January grew 13.9% year-on-year (y-o-y) to 394,571 units. Market leader Maruti Suzuki’s domestic sales in January grew 13.2% y-o-y, according to Shashank Srivastava, senior executive director, Maruti Suzuki. For the April-January period, passenger vehicles grew 8.3% y-o-y to 3.48 million units. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For the first time, SUV sales for a nine-month period crossed the 50% market, accounting for 50.1% of total PV sales from April-January. Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

As automakers ramp up production, waiting periods for cars are coming down, with Maruti Suzuki’s pending order book at 211,000 units, and an estimated 440,000 units for the industry, said Srivastava.

From April-January, EV wholesales for passenger vehicles accounted for 2.9% of the industry’s total sales. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In this time, rural sales grew faster at 11.9% compared to 8.5% for sales in the urban region, Srivastava said.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!