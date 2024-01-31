Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 begins tomorrow: Everything you need to know
The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024, set to showcase the Indian automotive industry, will open on February 1st, 2024, in New Delhi. With participation from automakers and industry giants, the event aims to explore local manufacturing and position India as a global automobile manufacturing hub.
In a much-anticipated event, the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 is gearing up to open its doors on February 1st, 2024, at the Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. This three-day extravaganza, scheduled to run until February 3rd, is set to showcase the prowess of the Indian automotive industry on a global scale. Organized with the backing of various government ministries, including Commerce and Industry, Heavy Industries, Road Transport and Highways, Petroleum and Natural Gas, Power, and New and Renewable Energy, the expo aims to bring together key stakeholders from the automobile sector.