In a much-anticipated event, the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 is gearing up to open its doors on February 1st, 2024, at the Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. This three-day extravaganza, scheduled to run until February 3rd, is set to showcase the prowess of the Indian automotive industry on a global scale. Organized with the backing of various government ministries, including Commerce and Industry, Heavy Industries, Road Transport and Highways, Petroleum and Natural Gas, Power, and New and Renewable Energy, the expo aims to bring together key stakeholders from the automobile sector. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India, currently the world's third-largest passenger vehicle market and the second-largest two-wheeler market, is strategically positioning itself to become a global automobile manufacturing hub. With the support of government bodies and industrial organizations like the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), and NASSCOM, the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 is poised to be a significant platform for exploration and collaboration.

The event boasts participation from 28 leading automakers, with heavyweights such as Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra, Skoda, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Hyundai set to showcase their latest offerings. The expo aims to go beyond vehicle displays by including over 600 component manufacturers, 50 battery and storage developers, 10 tire manufacturers, and nine construction equipment manufacturers. Additionally, leading steel manufacturers and more than 15 technology and startup players are expected to contribute to the vibrant atmosphere. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Passenger vehicle enthusiasts can look forward to exhibits from industry giants like Maruti Suzuki, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, MG Motor, Hyundai, and more. Two-wheeler manufacturers, including Hero MotoCorp, Honda, and Royal Enfield, will also grace the event with their presence. Commercial vehicle manufacturers, such as Ashok Leyland and Volvo Eicher, are set to showcase their product portfolios, emphasizing the diverse range of offerings within the Indian automotive sector.

The expo's focus extends beyond a mere display of products, as it aims to delve into discussions around local manufacturing, technology development, and the potential for India to emerge as a global automotive manufacturing hub.

With an impressive lineup of stakeholders, including government ministries, industrial organizations, and key players in the automotive landscape, the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 holds promise for shaping the future trajectory of the Indian automobile industry. As the event unfolds, it is expected to pave the way for strategic collaborations, technological advancements, and heightened global visibility for the Indian automotive sector. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

