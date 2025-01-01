The much-anticipated Auto Expo Motor Show 2025 is set to captivate automotive enthusiasts as part of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Scheduled from 17th to 22nd January, the event will take place at the iconic Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, Delhi, marking a significant evolution in India’s premier auto show tradition.

An evolution of the Auto Expo, this year’s showcase promises to be bigger and more dynamic than ever. Featuring the latest cars, futuristic concepts, and cutting-edge technology, the event will spotlight the latest innovations shaping the Indian automotive landscape. The opening day is reserved exclusively for media, offering a glimpse into what is in store before the gates open to the public.

With a line-up of 34 manufacturers, the Auto Expo Motor Show 2025 will showcase an impressive array of vehicles from top automotive brands. Confirmed participants include industry stalwarts like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors, and Mahindra, alongside global giants such as Toyota, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and BYD. Two-wheeler enthusiasts can look forward to displays from TVS, Suzuki, Yamaha, and Hero MotoCorp, among others.

The spotlight will also be on electric vehicles (EVs) and sustainable mobility solutions, reflecting the growing emphasis on green technology. Concept vehicles and innovations in autonomous driving, connectivity, and battery technology are expected to be major highlights, paving the way for future models tailored to both Indian and global markets.

Amongst the most expected launches, the Hyundai Creta EV is anticipated to make its global premiere at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. In the lead-up to its debut, the Hyundai Creta EV has been frequently spotted undergoing road tests.

Notably, Maruti has also unveiled a teaser for its inaugural electric vehicle, the e-Vitara, confirming its debut at the forthcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Internationally, the Suzuki e-Vitara comes with two battery variants—a 49 kWh unit and a 61 kWh unit—delivering a claimed range of around 550 km. This configuration is anticipated to be launched in the Indian market as well.