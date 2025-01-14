The Indian automobile industry is gearing up for the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, set to be the largest automotive event in the country in recent times. Bringing together a diverse array of automotive sectors, the expo will feature events such as the Auto Expo, Tyre Show, Battery Show, Mobility Tech, Steel Innovation, and the India Cycle Show.

Dates and Accessibility The much-anticipated event commences on 17 January 2025, with the first day exclusively reserved for media professionals. Both media and dealers will gain access on 18 January, while public entry begins on 19 January and runs until 22 January. Visitors can attend the event free of charge by registering through the official website, www.bharat-mobility.com.

Venue Details The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 will span three venues: Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan and Yashobhoomi in Dwarka, both located in Delhi, and the India Expo Centre & Mart in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Conveniently connected by the Delhi Metro, buses, cabs, and personal vehicles, these locations ensure easy accessibility for attendees.

Bharat Mandapam will host flagship events such as the Auto Expo, Tyre Show, Battery Show, Mobility Tech, Steel Innovation, and India Cycle Show. Meanwhile, Yashobhoomi will house the Auto Expo Components Show from 18–21 January. The India Expo Centre & Mart will showcase the Bharat Construction Equipment Show and the Urban Mobility & Infrastructure Show (UMIS) from 19–22 January.

Participants and Highlights The expo will spotlight electric mobility, sustainability, concept vehicles, and cutting-edge automotive technologies. Among passenger vehicle manufacturers, names like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors, Mahindra, Porsche, Volkswagen, Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, VinFast, and BYD will take centre stage. Prominent two-wheeler brands such as Hero MotoCorp, Suzuki, TVS, Bajaj Auto, and KTM will also participate, alongside electric mobility pioneers like Ola Electric, Ather Energy, and Ultraviolette.