Honda has officially launched its highly anticipated electric scooter, the Activa e:, at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Priced at ₹1,17,000 (ex-showroom), the Activa e: marks Honda’s entry into the competitive electric two-wheeler segment in India.

The Activa e: is powered by a 6 kW (8 bhp) Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor, delivering 22 Nm of peak torque. The scooter is equipped with dual 1.5 kWh swappable battery packs, offering a certified range of 102 km per charge (Indian Driving Cycle).

In terms of features, the Activa e: boasts a modern TFT digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, allowing for music controls, call and SMS alerts, and navigation. Riders can select from three modes – Standard, Sport, and ECON. While the ECON mode is designed to optimise range, the Sport mode promises an engaging, spirited ride.

A key highlight of the Activa e: is its swappable battery technology. Honda plans to establish an extensive network of charging stations to support this feature. Bengaluru already hosts over 85 battery swapping stations, ensuring a station within a 5 km radius in the city. Honda Power Pack Energy India Private Limited (HEID) is set to expand this network to Delhi and Mumbai soon.

Also Read | 2025 Suzuki Access 125 debuts with OBD-2B engine at Bharat Mobility Global Expo

Since 2021, HEID has been operating a pilot programme for swappable charging stations, primarily catering to electric three-wheelers. This initiative will now incorporate the Activa e: and future Honda electric scooters.

The Activa e: enters a dynamic market with established rivals like the TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak, Ather 450X, Ola S1 Pro, and more. With its cutting-edge technology and robust support infrastructure, Honda aims to make a significant impact in the electric mobility space.

Bookings for the scooter have already commenced at select dealerships in Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai, with deliveries scheduled to begin in February 2025.