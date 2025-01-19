Honda has officially launched its highly anticipated electric scooter, the Activa e:, at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Priced at ₹1,17,000 (ex-showroom), the Activa e: marks Honda’s entry into the competitive electric two-wheeler segment in India.
The Activa e: is powered by a 6 kW (8 bhp) Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor, delivering 22 Nm of peak torque. The scooter is equipped with dual 1.5 kWh swappable battery packs, offering a certified range of 102 km per charge (Indian Driving Cycle).
In terms of features, the Activa e: boasts a modern TFT digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, allowing for music controls, call and SMS alerts, and navigation. Riders can select from three modes – Standard, Sport, and ECON. While the ECON mode is designed to optimise range, the Sport mode promises an engaging, spirited ride.
A key highlight of the Activa e: is its swappable battery technology. Honda plans to establish an extensive network of charging stations to support this feature. Bengaluru already hosts over 85 battery swapping stations, ensuring a station within a 5 km radius in the city. Honda Power Pack Energy India Private Limited (HEID) is set to expand this network to Delhi and Mumbai soon.
Since 2021, HEID has been operating a pilot programme for swappable charging stations, primarily catering to electric three-wheelers. This initiative will now incorporate the Activa e: and future Honda electric scooters.
The Activa e: enters a dynamic market with established rivals like the TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak, Ather 450X, Ola S1 Pro, and more. With its cutting-edge technology and robust support infrastructure, Honda aims to make a significant impact in the electric mobility space.
Bookings for the scooter have already commenced at select dealerships in Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai, with deliveries scheduled to begin in February 2025.
The scooter is being manufactured at Honda’s facility in Karnataka, near Bengaluru. This state-of-the-art plant is geared to meet domestic demand as well as export requirements.