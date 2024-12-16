The eagerly awaited Bharat Mobility Global Expo, set to take place from January 17 at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, Delhi, is shaping up to be a major event for electric vehicle (EV) enthusiasts, reported HT Auto.

With 34 manufacturers confirmed to participate, the event promises to showcase some of the greatest electric cars, with many manufacturers unveiling new models. Among the key highlights will be Maruti Suzuki’s first-ever electric car and the debut of VinFast, a new entrant from Vietnam.

Over six days, dubbed "The Motor Show" rather than the traditional Auto Expo, the event will present an exciting line-up of electric vehicles. Several major carmakers are expected to reveal their latest offerings in the rapidly growing EV market, with the e Vitara and Hyundai Creta EV confirmed for launch. As per the publication, here are some of the notable EVs expected to debut next month.