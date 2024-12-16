The eagerly awaited Bharat Mobility Global Expo, set to take place from January 17 at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, Delhi, is shaping up to be a major event for electric vehicle (EV) enthusiasts, reported HT Auto.
With 34 manufacturers confirmed to participate, the event promises to showcase some of the greatest electric cars, with many manufacturers unveiling new models. Among the key highlights will be Maruti Suzuki’s first-ever electric car and the debut of VinFast, a new entrant from Vietnam.
Over six days, dubbed "The Motor Show" rather than the traditional Auto Expo, the event will present an exciting line-up of electric vehicles. Several major carmakers are expected to reveal their latest offerings in the rapidly growing EV market, with the e Vitara and Hyundai Creta EV confirmed for launch. As per the publication, here are some of the notable EVs expected to debut next month.
Maruti Suzuki’s e Vitara
Reportedly, Maruti Suzuki is set to enter India’s electric car market with the e Vitara electric SUV, marking the company’s first foray into the passenger electric vehicle segment. First showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo as a concept called eVX, the e Vitara has now evolved into its production form, ready for launch in global markets. Positioned in the compact EV segment, the e Vitara will compete with the likes of Tata’s Curvv EV and Mahindra’s BE 6e. The SUV will be available with 49 kWh and 61 kWh battery options, offering a range of approximately 500 km on a single charge. Both front-wheel and all-wheel drive variants are expected to be on offer, catering to a variety of consumer preferences.
Hyundai Electric Creta and Ioniq 9
Hyundai will debut the Creta EV at the event. Following the success of the Ioniq 5, the Creta EV is set to be the second electric offering from the Korean giant in India. Though details on its technical specifications remain under wraps, the Creta EV is likely to feature multiple battery options, with a range of over 500 km, added the report. The Creta EV will be a formidable competitor in the electric SUV segment, challenging other compact electric vehicles.
In addition to the Creta EV, Hyundai is also expected to showcase the Ioniq 9 electric SUV. Based on the global model, the Ioniq 9 is a three-row electric SUV that shares its platform with the Kia EV9. With a powerful 110.3 kWh battery pack, the Ioniq 9 can travel up to 620 km on a single charge. The Ioniq 9 is expected to be launched in India in limited numbers in 2025.
Tata Motors’ new EV
Tata Motors, already one of the top EV manufacturers in India, will likely unveil two new electric models—the Harrier EV and the Sierra EV. The Sierra EV could come back as a modern, electric SUV, offering a range of 450-550 km depending on the battery variant. The Harrier EV, equipped with a twin-motor setup and all-wheel drive, will be Tata’s first electric SUV in the premium segment.
Kia’s new compact EV and MG’s Roadster
Kia is also reportedly making strides in the EV market and is expected to unveil a new compact electric SUV at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo. The Kia EV4, still in concept form, is likely to be showcased, offering a potential rival to the Maruti e Vitara and Hyundai Creta EV. While details are scarce, the compact SUV will sit below Kia’s existing EV6 and the forthcoming EV5.
Following the success of the Windsor EV, MG Motor is anticipated to showcase a performance-oriented electric vehicle, the Cyberster. This two-seat roadster boasts dual electric motors, delivering an impressive 528 bhp and accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds. With a range of 519 km, the Cyberster is set to captivate electric car enthusiasts with its performance credentials.
Mahindra’s new electric offering and BYD’s affordable EV
Mahindra is also expected to reveal an electric version of its flagship XUV700, likely named the XEV 7e. This new model could follow the recent launch of the XEV 9e and BE 6e, adding to Mahindra’s growing portfolio of electric SUVs.
Chinese EV giant BYD is expected to showcase the Seagull electric hatchback at the expo. The Seagull, one of BYD’s best-selling models globally, is expected to feature a choice of battery packs offering a range of up to 400 km. While BYD has not confirmed plans to launch the Seagull in India, its presence at the event marks an important step in the company’s growing footprint in the Indian market.