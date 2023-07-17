Bharat NCAP, India's own car crash safety rating to come into effect from October 12 min read 17 Jul 2023, 12:45 PM IST
India is set to introduce its own car crash safety rating system called Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (BNCAP), with major manufacturers such as Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, and Toyota welcoming the move as a step in the right direction for the domestic industry.
