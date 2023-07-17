India is set to have its own car crash safety rating. Called Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (BNCAP), major auto manufacturers of the country - Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki and Toyota have termed the upcoming rating as a bold step in the right direction for the domestic industry.

In a statement to news agency PTI, Velusamy R, President - Automotive Technology and Product Development, Mahindra & Mahindra said “We at Mahindra believe it is one of the bold steps by the Ministry of road transport and we welcome the implementation of Bharat NCAP."

This initiative of MoRTH will generate equal opportunities and create healthy competition among OEMs to make safer models for Indian customers, he added.

The government aims to implement the programme from October 1, 2023, PTI says in a report. The government has issued a draft notification on the BNCAP which proposes awarding 'Star Ratings' to automobiles based on their performance in crash tests.

Once the BNCAP gets implemented, manufacturers or importers of motor vehicles will have to submit an application in FORM 70-A to the agency designated by the central government.

As per the report, the designated agency will then get their motor vehicle star rated in accordance with the Automotive Industry Standard (AIS)-197, as amended from time to time.

Star rating of the vehicle shall be uploaded on the designated portal by the designated agency, it said. It is noteworthy to state here that the BNCAP will be a voluntary programme.

Talking about the upcoming BNCAP, Maruti Suzuki India Executive Officer (Corporate Affairs) Rahul Bharti said the auto major supports the initiative.

"In principle, the customer information and empowering the customer through authentic information is always a positive and welcome step, so Maruti Suzuki will support it," he noted.

“We believe that Bharat-NCAP is a step in the right direction. While the industry has been proactively pushing for new benchmark safety standards, there is also a growing awareness amongst customers for better safety features which has put further impetus on advancements and introduction of newer norms in the country," a Toyota Kirloskar Motor spokesperson said.

Taking a similar line, Skoda Auto India Brand Director Petr Solc also appreciated that the Indian Government is putting greater emphasis on safety regulations and policies that improve car safety.

"Safety is an important aspect and active and passive safety features, along with the structure of the car keep the driver and their family safe. Skoda will continue focusing on safety to further grow the brand in the Indian market," he added.

Tata Motors and Kia India are also supporting the upcoming initiative.

(With inputs from PTI)