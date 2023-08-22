Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is all set to launch the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme today at New Delhi. The intiative aims to highlight the government's commitment towards improving road safety by increasing the awareness around safety standards of motor vehicles of up to 3.5 tonnes. Government says that the new intiative could also place Indian cars in a better position in the global market and improve the country's export potential.

Auto majors Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki and Toyota had earlier termed the upcoming Bharat NCAP as a bold step in the right direction for the domestic industry

Here are 5 things you should know about Bharat NCAP:

1) Under the new Bharat NCAP programme, car manufacturers will be able to submit their cars for voluntary testing under the Automotive Industry Standard (AIS) 197.

2) These cars will be given star ratings for Adult Occupant (AOP) and Child Occupant (COP), which can be used by customers in making purchase decisions.

3) As per the Bharat NCAP rules, car manufacturers will have to submit an application in Form 70-A to the designated agency of the central government, reported PTI.

4) The designated agency will assign star ratings to the vehicles and update the ratings from time to time. The star ratings of the vehicles will be uploaded on a portal designated by the agency.

5) According to a release from the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, the government expects that with the new Bharat NCAP ratings, ‘demand for safer cars will increase, encouraging the car manufacturers to comply with customer needs’.