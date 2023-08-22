Bharat NCAP launch: Here are 5 things you should know1 min read 22 Aug 2023, 10:19 AM IST
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to launch Bharat New Car Assessment Programme in Delhi to improve road safety and car standards.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is all set to launch the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme today at New Delhi. The intiative aims to highlight the government's commitment towards improving road safety by increasing the awareness around safety standards of motor vehicles of up to 3.5 tonnes. Government says that the new intiative could also place Indian cars in a better position in the global market and improve the country's export potential.