comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Aug 22 2023 11:39:48
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 117.25 0.34%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 221.8 1.44%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 622.35 0.27%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 247.8 0.22%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 452.55 1.08%
Business News/ Auto News / Bharat NCAP launch: Here are 5 things you should know
Back

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is all set to launch the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme today at New Delhi. The intiative aims to highlight the government's commitment towards improving road safety by increasing the awareness around safety standards of motor vehicles of up to 3.5 tonnes. Government says that the new intiative could also place Indian cars in a better position in the global market and improve the country's export potential.

Also Read: Unlocking Bharat NCAP: How safe is your car?

Auto majors Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki and Toyota had earlier termed the upcoming Bharat NCAP as a bold step in the right direction for the domestic industry

 

Here are 5 things you should know about Bharat NCAP: 

1) Under the new Bharat NCAP programme, car manufacturers will be able to submit their cars for voluntary testing under the Automotive Industry Standard (AIS) 197.

2) These cars will be given star ratings for Adult Occupant (AOP) and Child Occupant (COP), which can be used by customers in making purchase decisions.

Also Read: Bharat NCAP Launch Live

3) As per the Bharat NCAP rules, car manufacturers will have to submit an application in Form 70-A to the designated agency of the central government, reported PTI.

4) The designated agency will assign star ratings to the vehicles and update the ratings from time to time. The star ratings of the vehicles will be uploaded on a portal designated by the agency.

5) According to a release from the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, the government expects that with the new Bharat NCAP ratings, ‘demand for safer cars will increase, encouraging the car manufacturers to comply with customer needs’.

 

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 22 Aug 2023, 10:21 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App