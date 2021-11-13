Bhavish Aggarwal, the co-founder of Ola Cabs on Saturday confirmed reports of the company working on electric motorcycles and lower-cost electric scooters via social media.

Taking to Twitter, Agarwal posted that the ride-hailing company will commence work on the aforementioned models of electric vehicles next year.

Currently, Ola’s S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters are already selling like hotcakes and on November 11, the company began test rides for its scooters for their customers.

Last month, Ola had stated that the sales of its maiden electric scooter crossed ₹1,100 crore in two days, according to a PTI report.

The two e-scooters, Ola S1 and S1 Pro, were unveiled in August this year.

The company had previously stated that it would initially start with a 10 lakh annual production capacity and then scale it up to 20 lakh, in line with market demand, in the first phase.

Ola Electric had claimed that its plant - when fully completed - would have an annual capacity of one crore units, "that is 15 per cent of the world's entire total two-wheeler production".

Earlier, Ola Electric had said it is on track to hand over scooters within the "specific delivery window" announced earlier and has decided to take final payment for the booked units of its electric scooter S1 after initiating test drives for customers from November 10.

There have been complaints from customers who booked the company's electric scooters about lack of clarity of test drive and delivery schedules after making payments.

The company had earlier said it would begin scooter deliveries from this month. It was supposed to start taking the final payment of S1 and S1 pro from October 18 and begin deliveries from October 25.

It has now decided to ask the customers to make full payment only after taking a test drive thereby raising questions about timely deliveries of the already booked units.

