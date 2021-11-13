This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Earlier, Ola Electric had said it is on track to hand over scooters within the "specific delivery window" announced earlier and has decided to take final payment for the booked units of its electric scooter S1 after initiating test drives for customers from November 10.
There have been complaints from customers who booked the company's electric scooters about lack of clarity of test drive and delivery schedules after making payments.
The company had earlier said it would begin scooter deliveries from this month. It was supposed to start taking the final payment of S1 and S1 pro from October 18 and begin deliveries from October 25.
It has now decided to ask the customers to make full payment only after taking a test drive thereby raising questions about timely deliveries of the already booked units.
