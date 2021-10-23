Ola Electric is planning to offer first test rides of its electric scooters, Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro, from November 10. The company will also resume bookings for the Ola electric scooters from November 1. Days ahead of these, Ola Electric founder Bhavish Aggarwal announced the first Hypercharger the company going live.

The Indian entrepreneur took to Twitter share the images of a Ola S1 electric scooter charging at the Ola Electric's first Hypercharger.

The first @OlaElectric Hypercharger goes live 🙂 charging up my S1 after the morning trip 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/MZFOXgDDEK — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) October 23, 2021

Ola Electric aims to set up more than 1 lakh charging points under its Hypercharger network across 400 cities in India. The charging points will provide range of 75km with 18 minutes of charging, Ola claims.

In earlier tweets today, Aggarwal shared visuals of his ride to the Ola Futurefactory in Tamil Nadu from Bengaluru. The first post showed a picture of the 7-inch touchscreen panel with the route between the two points marked out on a map.

Off to the ⁦@OlaElectric⁩ Futurefactory today for a morning ride on my S1 😀 pic.twitter.com/jqlbEAF7ux — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) October 23, 2021

The next post carried a short video with Aggarwal riding the electric scooter.

Ola Electric will resume bookings for its electric scooters from November 1. The company will also offer test rides for the two versions of its electric scooter from November 10.

The company had unveiled its Ola S1 electric scooter on August 15 in the two variants -- S1 and S1 Pro -- at ₹99,999 and ₹1,29,999, respectively (ex-showroom including FAME II subsidy and excluding state subsidies). Ola Electric had opened pre-launch bookings of its electric scooters in July for ₹499 and had received 1 lakh orders in just 24 hours. However, the company has not disclosed how many orders it has received so far.

Ola is setting up a manufacturing plant, spread across 500 acres, in Tamil Nadu.

The company had stated that it would initially start with 10 lakh annual production capacity and then scale it up to 20 lakh, in line with market demand, in the first phase. When fully completed, Ola Electric had claimed that its plant would have an annual capacity of one crore units, "that is 15 per cent of the world's entire total two-wheeler production".

