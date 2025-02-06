Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal is no stranger to making headlines with his bold statements, and his latest remark at the launch of the Ola Roadster X series electric motorcycles is no exception. Known for stirring controversy, Aggarwal took a jab at the design of internal combustion engine (ICE) motorcycles, calling them "ugly" during the unveiling event. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking to the audience, Aggarwal commented, “So we are comparing against ICE, so we should also look at... I mean, you can even tell which brand has made which bike. That’s how boring and dull the design has gotten. EVs are the moment when all this dull design also breaks with a very fresh imagery and a very fresh identity for biking for the masses. I just can't get over how ugly motorcycle designs are today."

While Ola Electric’s CEO is certainly bold in his criticism, his remarks have been met with mixed reactions. Many motorcycle enthusiasts in India, particularly those loyal to the rich legacy of ICE-powered bikes, might find such statements rather difficult to digest. The design of ICE motorcycles has evolved over more than a century, with manufacturers offering a wide range of models that span various genres, including commuters, cruisers, sports, adventure bikes, and more. Each category has its own distinctive design philosophy, honed through years of innovation and market demand. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The newly launched Ola Roadster X series is priced at ₹74,999 (ex-showroom) and is positioned squarely in the commuter bike market. The design of mass-market ICE motorcycles in this segment has often been considered practical and functional, with little emphasis on aesthetics. In this regard, Aggarwal’s statement could resonate with a certain portion of the motorcycle market that is looking for something new and different.

However, the broader motorcycle community is unlikely to easily dismiss the century-old legacy and continued popularity of ICE motorcycles. These two-wheelers have remained a key part of India's transportation landscape, offering everything from performance to personality. For many, the charm of the traditional ICE bike lies not just in its functionality, but in its character – something that, for now, electric motorcycles are still striving to replicate.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}