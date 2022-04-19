Ola co-founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has shared a preview of the new operating system for Ola Electric Scooters – MoveOS 2.0. He shared a video of the navigation facilities and shared a video of the same of the updated software for MoveOS 2.0. It will be the first major update that the Ola electric scooters will get since its launch in August last year.

The updated software is expected to come with navigation, bluetooth connectivity on the screen. Earlier Bhavish Agarwal last month tweeted ,"MoveOS 2.0 almost ready and coming end April to everyone. Key features: navigation, companion app, cruise control, Bluetooth, lots of performance improvements and more!"

MoveOS 2.0 almost ready and coming end April to everyone. Key features: navigation, companion app, cruise control, bluetooth, lots of performance improvements and more! — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) March 16, 2022

“Taking the wife out for some ice cream! Navigation on MoveOS 2 working great Coming very soon to all," Agarwal tweeted.

Taking the wife out for some ice cream! Navigation on MoveOS 2 working great 👌🏼Coming very soon to all. pic.twitter.com/CUXh2mOQYQ — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) April 18, 2022

The company had open next purchase window for its electric scooter S1 Pro last month.

"The dispatch of these new orders of Ola S1 Pro from the Ola Futurefactory will start April 2022 onwards and be delivered to customers’ doorsteps," the company said.

The company is currently ramping up the production and deliveries of the Ola S1 Pro scooter to meet the overwhelming customer demand, the Bhavish Aggarwal-led company stated. The Ola S1 electric scooter comes in two trims—S1 and S1 Pro—carrying a price tag of ₹99,999 and ₹1,29,999, respectively.

Last month an Ola S1 pro electric scooter caught fire in Pune's Dhanori area.

In a video shared on social media, the electric scooter, parked on the roadside of a busy commercial area, could be seen completely engulfed in fire.

In a statement, the company said that they are investigating the root cause of the incident and will share the updates shortly.

"We are aware of an incident in Pune that happened with one of our scooters and are investigating to understand the root cause and will share more updates in the next few days. We're in constant touch with the customer who is absolutely safe," Ola's statement read.

Assuring appropriate action, Ola reiterated that vehicle safety is of "paramount importance" for the company.

"Vehicle safety is of paramount importance at Ola and we are committed to the highest quality standards in our products. We take this incident seriously and will take appropriate action and share more in the coming days," the statement further read.