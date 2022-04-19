Ola co-founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has shared a preview of the new operating system for Ola Electric Scooters – MoveOS 2.0. He shared a video of the navigation facilities and shared a video of the same of the updated software for MoveOS 2.0. It will be the first major update that the Ola electric scooters will get since its launch in August last year.

