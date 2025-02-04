Ola Electric will launch its Roadster range of electric motorcycles on February 5, 2025, featuring three models: Roadster, Roadster X, and Roadster Pro.

Ola Electric is set to launch its highly anticipated Roadster range of electric motorcycles tomorrow (Wednesday 5 February 2025). The company announced that it will unveil its new lineup at 10:30 AM, offering three distinct models—Roadster, Roadster X, and Roadster Pro—each available in multiple variants.

Likely to be equipped with MoveOS 5, the Roadster could feature a segment-first 6.8-inch TFT touchscreen with smart functionalities such as proximity unlock, cruise control, and tamper alert.

Additionally, AI-powered features like the Krutrim Assistant, smartwatch app integration, and road trip planner enhance the riding experience. The motorcycle is expected to be fitted with disc brakes on both ends, supported by advanced single-channel ABS, cornering ABS, and brake-by-wire technology.

Roadster X The Roadster X features an 11 kW peak motor output and it will be available in three battery options—2.5 kWh, 3.5 kWh, and 4.5 kWh—the highest variant accelerates from 0-40 kmph in 2.8 seconds. With a top speed of 124 kmph and a maximum range of 200 km, the Roadster X is geared towards performance enthusiasts.

This model is anticipated to include a 4.3-inch LCD segment display powered by MoveOS 5, offering features like turn-by-turn Ola Maps navigation, advanced regenerative braking, cruise control, riding modes, TPMS alerts, and over-the-air (OTA) updates. It is equipped with a Combi Braking System (CBS) and brake-by-wire technology for enhanced safety.

Roadster Pro At the top of the range, the Roadster Pro is powered by a 52 kW motor delivering 105 Nm of torque. The 16 kWh battery variant accelerates from 0-40 kmph in 1.2 seconds, is claimed to reach 60 kmph in just 1.9 seconds, and achieves a top speed of 194 kmph. This bike could have a 579 km of range.

This premium variant could feature a 10-inch TFT touchscreen, upside-down (USD) forks, dual-channel switchable ABS, and four riding modes (Hyper, Sport, Normal, and Eco) alongside two DIY customisable modes.

Pricing The company website indicates that the Roadster is priced at ₹1,04,999 for the 3.5 kWh variant, ₹1,19,999 for the 4.5 kWh variant, and ₹1,39,999 for the 6 kWh variant. The Roadster X is available at ₹74,999 (2.5 kWh), ₹84,999 (3.5 kWh), and ₹99,999 (4.5 kWh). The flagship Roadster Pro is priced at ₹1,99,999 for the 8 kWh variant and ₹2,49,999 for the 16 kWh model.