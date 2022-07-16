Bhavish Aggarwal unveils plan to launch India's sportiest car

Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has once again teased and announced that the mobility giant is going to build the sportiest car ever built in India. Ola electric is looking to set up its cell and electric car factories and is in talks with multiple states, sources said to news agency PTI. Ola Electric's four-wheeler ambitions are taking serious shape with some concept designs almost ready.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}