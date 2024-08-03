Bhavish Aggarwal's Ola Electric set to hold Sankalp 2024 annual event on August 15. Here's what to expect
Bhavish Aggarwal led Ola Electric is all set to hold its annual event, Sankalp 2024 on August where it could introduce the company's first ever bike along with a slew of other announcements.
Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has announced that the company's annual event, Sankalp 2024, will be held on 15 August. The EV maker has used its annual event on August 15 to make new announcements. It unveiled the Ola S1 electric scooter during the inaugural event in 2021, while teasing the Ola Bike concept during last year's event.