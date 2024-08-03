Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has announced that the company's annual event, Sankalp 2024, will be held on 15 August. The EV maker has used its annual event on August 15 to make new announcements. It unveiled the Ola S1 electric scooter during the inaugural event in 2021, while teasing the Ola Bike concept during last year's event. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Aggarwal made the announcement about Sankalp 2024 via a post on X (formerly Twitter), stating, “This 15th Aug, it’s bigger, better and everyone’s invited! Introducing Sankalp 2024. Our most ambitious annual event yet, a Sankalp to build the India of tomorrow. Major announcements from @OlaElectric @Olacabs @Krutrim! See you all 15th Aug! Register: https://olasankalp.com"

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply In the video posted alongside the post, Aggarwal can be heard saying, “A revolution that we will start here in India and then take around the world…This reimagined Ola Futurefactory is going to be the world's largest EV ecosystem at a single site." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Anticipated launches during Ola annual day event: According to a report by HT Auto, Bhavish Aggarwal could make major announcements related to Ola Electric, Ola Cabs and his AI platform Krutrim at Sankalp 2024. Announcements about Ola's upcoming electric bike and the company's new venture, Ola Maps, are also likely.

The Ola Bike was previously confirmed to arrive in the second half of 2025, and Aggarwal had recently shared a teaser for it in an X post. The bike is expected to feature made-in-India in-house batteries and have a range of around 200km.

Ola Electric may also make announcements related to its Gigafactory for battery cell manufacturing during the event. The event will be held at Ola's FutureFactory in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu, and will witness the company's customers and stakeholders in attendance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Notably, Ola Electric launched its initial public offering (IPO) on August 2, which will close on August 6. According to BSE data, the Ola Electric IPO received 35 per cent subscription on the first day of the offer.