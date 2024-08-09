Bhavish Aggarwal's Ola Electric is set to unveil its much-anticipated electric motorcycle on August 15 during the company's annual "Sankalp 2024" event, which will take place at the FutureFactory.

This launch marks a significant milestone as it will be Ola's first foray into the electric bike segment. The new motorcycle will join the company's existing lineup of electric two-wheelers, including the S1X, S1 Air, and S1 Pro, which have already gained traction in the Indian market.

Although specific details about the bike remain scarce, Ola Electric has been generating buzz by teasing various design aspects on social media. The official launch is confirmed for August 15, though it is uncertain whether the motorcycle will be available for purchase this year.

Once released, the new electric bike is expected to compete with other electric motorcycles in India. Depending on its pricing, it could challenge entry-level models like the Tork Kratos R and Revolt RV400, or it might target the high-performance segment, going head-to-head with models like the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 and Matter Aera.

As for its features, a teaser image shared on social media hints at a dual-pod LED headlamp on the front, resembling the design seen in Ola's S1 electric scooter series. The headlamp includes a horizontal LED strip at the top and two vertical strips on the sides, which are speculated to function as turn indicators. Additionally, a blurry image of the bike shared by Aggarwal recently suggested the presence of slim, KTM-inspired turn indicators on both the front and rear.

Further speculation based on recent development photos indicates the bike will likely come equipped with a conventional right-side-up telescopic fork suspension, a chain final drive, and a large battery housed within a tubular frame. As anticipation builds, all eyes will be on the August 15 event to see how Ola Electric's new bike will shape the future of electric mobility in India.

