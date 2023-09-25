Biden Does Big Labor’s Bidding in Mexico

Donald Trump plans to visit Detroit this week. He’s looking for support from members of the United Auto Workers, and President Biden’s re-election team is sweating about it. Mr. Biden needs Big Labor. But UAW President Shawn Fain has warned the president that he has to “earn" his members’ support. Politico reported last week that the union “is withholding its endorsement from Biden over his handling of electric vehicle subsidies."

Mr. Biden may be in a bind with auto workers. But elsewhere, in a matter less visible to the American public, he’s going to great lengths to do union bidding. His weapon of choice is Mr. Trump’s U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA.

The USMCA’s labor chapter includes a tool to punish a production facility that denies workers the right to collective bargaining or free association. Under this “rapid response labor mechanism," output of the specific plant where the violation is deemed to have occurred can be subject to sanctions by trading partners.

Katherine Tai was trade counsel for Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee when Mr. Trump was trying to get the USMCA through Congress. Now she’s the U.S. trade representative, or USTR for short. Along with her predecessor, Bob Lighthizer, she played a key role in developing the problematic rule. It isn’t clear that right-to-work states in the U.S. could pass its tests, and European companies operating in Mexico aren’t subject to it. Thanks go to Ms. Tai for demonstrating that the rule is also easy to abuse for political gain.

The USTR’s office has filed more than 10 complaints against Mexico using this novel labor mechanism. Most have been remediated through company concessions. But in August Ms. Tai used it for the first time to request a dispute-settlement panel to defend the interests of the Mexican mining union Los Mineros.

It’s been 13 months since the USTR launched consultations regarding Mexico’s discrimination against American oil, gas and renewable investors. Ms. Tai still hasn’t found the time to ask for an arbitration panel. But her request for a panel to address the Mexican union’s complaint comes only two months after the issue was raised with Mexico. The reason is simple: The AFL-CIO and the United Steelworkers signed the petition Los Mineros filed in May with the USTR. It alleges denial of worker rights at the San Martin mine in the state of Zacatecas.

Los Mineros isn’t any old labor organization. In January 2022, a Mexican arbitration board inside the Ministry of Labor ordered the union to reimburse members for the embezzlement of some $54 million. The union has yet to comply, relying on court injunctions to delay the legal resolution. The union maintains its innocence. Meantime, it’s asking the USTR to intervene in the matter of the San Martin mine, despite lacking territorial jurisdiction.

In 2007 miners at the site—owned by the Mexican conglomerate Grupo Mexico—walked off the job. According to a company representative, they “were protesting safety and health conditions and alleged some non-compliance with their collective-bargaining agreement negotiated by Los Mineros."

Eleven years later more than 50% of employees voted to return to work. They were led by a coalition calling itself “the United Workers." The Grupo Mexico representative told me the company improved working conditions to ensure safety and also increased wages to adjust for the many years the workers were on strike. Since then, more than two-thirds of the workers have returned to the mine, which is now operating normally.

The holdouts are led by the president of Los Mineros, Napoleon Gómez Urrutia, a Mexican senator not directly elected. He holds a proportional-representation seat allocated to him by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s Morena Party. In other words, it’s his political heft as a union leader that put him in the upper chamber, where all senators enjoy immunity from criminal prosecution.

Mexico argues that the San Martin labor dispute doesn’t fall under the USMCA because it occurred before the agreement was signed in November 2018. Furthermore, since the mine doesn’t export its mineral production to the U.S., the use of the labor mechanism doesn’t apply and the production facility would be impossible to subject to sanctions. Mexico’s judiciary is handling the matter according to domestic law.

As the White & Case law firm pointed out in an Aug. 28 post on its website, a Mexican labor court ruled on June 14 that Los Mineros is the holder of the collective bargaining agreement and it ordered “Grupo Mexico to pay back wages and benefits" and “declare[d] the strike as concluded." The company has requested a review of the calculation of wages owed but not the wider order.

None of this matters to Ms. Tai. Even if she loses, she can claim she did her best to try to turn her office into Mexico’s national labor relations board. But it’s a shabby way to treat a trade partner. For anyone paying attention, it’s one more example of the politicization of her office.

Write to O’Grady@wsj.com.