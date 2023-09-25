Biden Does Big Labor’s Bidding in Mexico
SummaryTrade Representative Katherine Tai engages in union activism south of the border.
Donald Trump plans to visit Detroit this week. He’s looking for support from members of the United Auto Workers, and President Biden’s re-election team is sweating about it. Mr. Biden needs Big Labor. But UAW President Shawn Fain has warned the president that he has to “earn" his members’ support. Politico reported last week that the union “is withholding its endorsement from Biden over his handling of electric vehicle subsidies."