Biden Does Big Labor’s Bidding in Mexico

Katherine Tai was trade counsel for Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee when Mr. Trump was trying to get the USMCA through Congress. Now she’s the U.S. trade representative, or USTR for short. Along with her predecessor, Bob Lighthizer, she played a key role in developing the problematic rule. It isn’t clear that right-to-work states in the U.S. could pass its tests, and European companies operating in Mexico aren’t subject to it. Thanks go to Ms. Tai for demonstrating that the rule is also easy to abuse for political gain.

