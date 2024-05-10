Biden to quadruple tariffs on Chinese EVs

The upcoming presidential rematch is shaping Biden’s decision. As Trump campaigns for a return to the White House, the former president has said he is considering imposing tariffs of 60% or more on all Chinese imports—a move likely to escalate the trade war with Beijing he started in his first term. Trump has warned that the U.S. auto industry would face a “bloodbath" if he loses in November, and he has pledged to impose stiff tariffs on Chinese-made vehicles that are imported into the U.S. US-China