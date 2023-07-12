Big Automakers Grab $1 Billion Deal for Urgently Needed Battery Metals

The world’s largest automakers are moving deeper into the supply chain for metals to power their electric cars. A $1 billion deal set to close in the coming weeks highlights the urgency of their effort and the risks they are taking to get there.

Volkswagen and Jeep maker Stellantis are each committing $100 million in a complicated transaction that will create a publicly traded mining company producing nickel and copper from two Brazilian mines that run on hydropower.

They are joining with a special-purpose acquisition company run by a well-known mining executive who hopes to do more deals to build a large battery-metals company. Mining giant Glencore is also putting in $100 million and has agreed to turn the nickel and copper from the mines into battery-grade material at processing facilities in Western Europe and North America that would qualify for subsidies in the U.S. and Europe.

Investors are showing enthusiasm for the deal. Shares of the London-based SPAC, known as ACG Acquisition, are up despite a deep chill in that market. ACG executives are currently doing a roadshow to raise money from professional investors before a shareholder vote later this month, they said.

The transaction highlights desperation to secure raw materials outside China, the world’s dominant processor of battery metals. Many automakers are seeking materials from mines that meet higher environmental and labor standards, in part to qualify for billions of dollars in electric-car tax credits, loans and subsidies in the U.S., Canada and Europe.

In recent months, General Motors invested $650 million in a startup lithium producer, Stellantis put $155 million into an Argentina copper mine, and Ford invested in an Indonesia nickel mine. Volkswagen launched a global search for battery metals before joining the ACG SPAC deal, which is unique in uniting various parts of the auto supply chain in a single transaction.

Volkswagen and Stellantis joining the transaction “tells you about the scarcity of the material that we will produce," said Artem Volynets, ACG’s chief executive. The mines running on local hydropower gives the metals a lower emissions profile, the company said.

Volynets previously ran EN+ Group, the Russian company founded by sanctioned oligarchOleg Deripaska that owns a big stake in aluminum producer UC Rusal. Volynets and other executives made Rusal one of the largest aluminum companies in the world through a series of acquisitions. He now hopes to use a similar strategy focused on battery metals, he said.

A SPAC is a shell firm that raises money from investors, then lists publicly on a stock exchange with the sole intent of doing a transaction to create a newly public company. Such deals became popular alternatives to traditional initial public offerings in 2020 and 2021, then fell out of favor last year as investors began withdrawing their cash from such deals in droves.

Typically SPACs merge with privately held startups. ACG is instead raising outside funding of more than $1 billion—through equity, debt and advance agreements to sell the metal it produces—to buy the mines directly from private-equity firm Appian Capital Advisory. After buying the mines, the SPAC plans to turn into a new operating company called ACG Electric Metals.

The company expects to have at least a few hundred million dollars on its balance sheet. Volynets said the SPAC executives are also sharing some of their shares with investors in the blank-check firm to encourage them to keep their money in the deal and increase the amount of money the newly public mining company will have.

Volkswagen has agreed to provide $100 million in a prepayment for nickel. Stellantis, Glencore and mining investment firm La Mancha Resource Capital have each committed $100 million in equity investments, while the SPAC is currently trying to raise another $300 million during the roadshow. It is raising roughly $300 million in debt from banks including Citigroup.

Volynets is trying to differentiate his SPAC from most blank-check mergers involving unprofitable startups in splashy areas such as electric flying taxis and cryptocurrencies. ACG projects the mines it is buying will have earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of about $270 million this year.

ACG will be dependent on fickle commodity markets, though strong battery demand is expected to support nickel and copper prices in the coming years. Unexpected mine disruptions could be another challenge. Miner Sibanye-Stillwater had previously reached a deal to buy the same mines from Appian, then backed out after what it called a “geotechnical event." Appian is now suing Sibanye.