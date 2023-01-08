Big dashboard displays might disappear in next 10 years: BMW CEO Oliver Zipse

BMW CEO Oliver Zipse thinks that the large displays combined into the dashboard of a car cabin will become obsolete in the following 10 years. He believes that these large displays could actually distract drivers and governments around the world might plan to ban them in future automobiles.
BMW CEO Oliver Zipse thinks that the large displays combined into the dashboard of a car cabin will become obsolete in the following 10 years. He believes that these large displays could actually distract drivers and governments around the world might plan to ban them in future automobiles.
Zipse made the remark at a time when the German automaker showcased its i Vision dee concept at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023, which showed how the conventional screens in the cabin can be replaced with big head-up display (HUD) combined into the windshield.
Zipse made the remark at a time when the German automaker showcased its i Vision dee concept at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023, which showed how the conventional screens in the cabin can be replaced with big head-up display (HUD) combined into the windshield.
The German company also mentioned that this windshield-wide HUD will premiere in its upcoming EV in 2025 which will be underpinned by the carmaker’s EC dedicated Neue Klasse architecture.
The German company also mentioned that this windshield-wide HUD will premiere in its upcoming EV in 2025 which will be underpinned by the carmaker’s EC dedicated Neue Klasse architecture.
Speaking on the infotainment displays, Zipse said that he is absolutely convinced that the large centre console-based displays will soon disappear, reported the Automotive News. He sees them as a massive distraction for the drivers and believes that regulations could force the companies to change their in-car designs and leave the displays.
Speaking on the infotainment displays, Zipse said that he is absolutely convinced that the large centre console-based displays will soon disappear, reported the Automotive News. He sees them as a massive distraction for the drivers and believes that regulations could force the companies to change their in-car designs and leave the displays.
Meanwhile, the German automaker has recently launched its seventh generation of 7 Series and the first i7 electric sedan in India. The new BMW 7 Series has been launched at a starting price of ₹1.70 crore whereas the new i7 is priced from ₹1.95 crore. All the prices are ex-showroom. Bookings for both these models open on January 07, 2023 and the deliveries will commence from March 2023.
{{#items}} {{/items}}
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
Meanwhile, the German automaker has recently launched its seventh generation of 7 Series and the first i7 electric sedan in India. The new BMW 7 Series has been launched at a starting price of ₹1.70 crore whereas the new i7 is priced from ₹1.95 crore. All the prices are ex-showroom. Bookings for both these models open on January 07, 2023 and the deliveries will commence from March 2023.
The latest generation BMW 7 Series and i7 are based on the CLAR platform and come with a significant change in design over the previous models. The 2023 model comes as bolder with a big new kidney grille and split LED headlamps, new alloy wheels and wraparound LED tailights. The model comes with a flat bonnet and sharp shoulder-line, both of which help accentuate the car’s appearance and stately look. The car gets 20-inch alloys as standard with the option to upgrade to 21-inch wheels. While the i7 gets the similar design language but also gets blue accents to showcase its electric nature.
The latest generation BMW 7 Series and i7 are based on the CLAR platform and come with a significant change in design over the previous models. The 2023 model comes as bolder with a big new kidney grille and split LED headlamps, new alloy wheels and wraparound LED tailights. The model comes with a flat bonnet and sharp shoulder-line, both of which help accentuate the car’s appearance and stately look. The car gets 20-inch alloys as standard with the option to upgrade to 21-inch wheels. While the i7 gets the similar design language but also gets blue accents to showcase its electric nature.
{{#items}} {{/items}}
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
Catch all the Auto News
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.