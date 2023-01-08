Big dashboard displays might disappear in next 10 years: BMW CEO Oliver Zipse

The latest generation BMW 7 Series and i7 are based on the CLAR platform and come with a significant change in design over the previous models. The 2023 model comes as bolder with a big new kidney grille and split LED headlamps, new alloy wheels and wraparound LED tailights. The model comes with a flat bonnet and sharp shoulder-line, both of which help accentuate the car’s appearance and stately look. The car gets 20-inch alloys as standard with the option to upgrade to 21-inch wheels. While the i7 gets the similar design language but also gets blue accents to showcase its electric nature.

