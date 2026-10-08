Big SUVs under ₹20 lakh: MG Hector Blackstorm and Snowstorm get new looks and features — key differences

JSW MG Motor India has launched the 2026 Hector Storm Series in India, comprising the Hector Blackstorm and Snowstorm, at an ex-showroom price of ₹19,99,800 each. The limited-edition, feature-rich large SUVs were launched on 7 October under the ex-showroom price of ₹20 lakh. Both are available exclusively as five-seaters with a petrol-CVT powertrain.

The new editions will carry the same mechanical package as the Hector but feature a darker exterior and interior feel. The Blackstorm is finished all black, and the Snowstorm features a pearl-white body and black roof. Edition-specific extras are also included in the Storm Series for free, according to JSW MG Motor India.

MG Hector Blackstorm vs Snowstorm: What changes? The Blackstorm has been given an all-black appearance, featuring a Storm Hex grille, dark chrome MG logos, black roof rails, smoked connected tail lamps and black alloy wheels. The Snowstorm is styled with the same design package, but it has a pearl-white body and a contrasting starry-black roof.

Aura Storm Blade alloy wheels and red brake callipers are found in both SUVs. The Storm accessory package features badges, red tailgate accents, ORVM protectors and side-step boards; all these are specific to the edition. According to MG, these accessories are installed at no extra cost in the dealership.

All-black cabin and 14-inch touchscreen

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Inside, both versions get a Nimbus Black cabin, black leather upholstery and edition-specific embossing on the front headrests. The leather-wrapped steering wheel has a gunmetal finish.

It has a 14-inch HD portrait touchscreen, Smart Boost technology and i-SWIPE gesture controls. The i-SMART connected system has over 70 functions, such as remote air conditioning, predictive maintenance alerts, and a Digital Bluetooth Key with key sharing, according to AutoGuideIndia.

Other equipment includes a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, eight-colour ambient lighting, a powered tailgate, a PM2.5 air purifier, rain-sensing wipers, and front parking sensors (ADAS). There's also a 360-degree camera and Wheel View.

Same 143 PS turbo-petrol engine

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The Storm editions have no mechanical changes. They both rely on the CVT automatic gearbox and the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, which produces 143 PS and 250 Nm. The Storm Series is available only as a 5-seater. The 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and CVT are also confirmed for MG's current Hector.