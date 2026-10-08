Big SUVs under ₹20 lakh: MG Hector Blackstorm and Snowstorm get new looks and features — key differences

JSW MG Motor India has launched the 2026 Hector Storm Series in India, comprising the Hector Blackstorm and Snowstorm, at an ex-showroom price of ₹19,99,800 each. The limited-edition, feature-rich large SUVs were launched on 7 October under the ex-showroom price of ₹20 lakh. Both are available exclusively as five-seaters with a petrol-CVT powertrain.

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The new editions will carry the same mechanical package as the Hector but feature a darker exterior and interior feel. The Blackstorm is finished all black, and the Snowstorm features a pearl-white body and black roof. Edition-specific extras are also included in the Storm Series for free, according to JSW MG Motor India.

MG Hector Blackstorm vs Snowstorm: What changes? The Blackstorm has been given an all-black appearance, featuring a Storm Hex grille, dark chrome MG logos, black roof rails, smoked connected tail lamps and black alloy wheels. The Snowstorm is styled with the same design package, but it has a pearl-white body and a contrasting starry-black roof.

Aura Storm Blade alloy wheels and red brake callipers are found in both SUVs. The Storm accessory package features badges, red tailgate accents, ORVM protectors and side-step boards; all these are specific to the edition. According to MG, these accessories are installed at no extra cost in the dealership.

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All-black cabin and 14-inch touchscreen

India’s largest HD screen.

Inside, both versions get a Nimbus Black cabin, black leather upholstery and edition-specific embossing on the front headrests. The leather-wrapped steering wheel has a gunmetal finish.

It has a 14-inch HD portrait touchscreen, Smart Boost technology and i-SWIPE gesture controls. The i-SMART connected system has over 70 functions, such as remote air conditioning, predictive maintenance alerts, and a Digital Bluetooth Key with key sharing, according to AutoGuideIndia.

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Other equipment includes a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, eight-colour ambient lighting, a powered tailgate, a PM2.5 air purifier, rain-sensing wipers, and front parking sensors (ADAS). There's also a 360-degree camera and Wheel View.

Same 143 PS turbo-petrol engine

Front Ventilated Seats​.

The Storm editions have no mechanical changes. They both rely on the CVT automatic gearbox and the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, which produces 143 PS and 250 Nm. The Storm Series is available only as a 5-seater. The 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and CVT are also confirmed for MG's current Hector.

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Price and ownership package Priced at ₹19.99 lakh ex-showroom, the Hector Blackstorm and Snowstorm remain below the ₹20 lakh mark. Buyers can opt for financing of up to 100% of the on-road price for up to 84 months, subject to applicable terms. The SUVs also benefit from MG Shield's 3+3+3 package, which includes a three-year unlimited-kilometre warranty, three years of roadside assistance and three labour-free services, according to NamasteCar.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.