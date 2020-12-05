Big tech’s auto dreams are stuck in the slow lane

Big tech’s auto dreams are stuck in the slow lane3 min read . 03:55 PM IST
Tech’s future in cars will likely be more evolutionary than revolutionary
Big tech was going to revolutionize the car market. Then reality happened.
Just a few years ago, Silicon Valley seemed to have Detroit in its sights. Google had self-driving test cars roaming around, while Apple was building its own automated car from scratch. Chip giant Intel made its second largest acquisition ever with Mobileye for $15.3 billion in early 2017, while rival Nvidia was building powerful chips designed to become the central brains of autonomous vehicles. And Amazon.com wasn’t even keeping its dreams on the ground. The e-commerce giant was testing air delivery drones in the U.K. by late 2016.
