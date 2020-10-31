Bike taxi company Rapido launches services in Mumbai

Bike taxi platform Rapido has announced the start of its services in Mumbai. The service allows users to book bike taxis for the everyday commute . The company aims to provide the first and last mile connectivity using this sharing platform.

Rapido claims that the fares in the city will be as low as ₹6/km. The starting price, according to the company, will make it the most affordable commute option for the city. As an introductory offer to the city of Mumbai, the bike taxi player is offering up to 50% off on the first ride.

On the launch of Rapido bike taxi services in Mumbai, Mr. Aravind Sanka, Co-Founder, Rapido, said, “The pandemic gave us an opportunity. It left almost 8 million daily commuters of the Mumbai travel looking for alternate mode of travel. As the city builds back from COVID 19, there is a demanding need for an accessible, affordable, and safe everyday commute option. We believe, Rapido with it's innovative and successful model will be able to address that need."

In Mumbai, Rapido has on-boarded 2000 Captains (riders) to kickstart the operations. "We plan to provide earning opportunities to the youth of Mumbai. In the next 2 years, we aim to onboard 2 Lakh Captains onto Rapido's bike taxi platform.", adds Aravind.

Rapido recently announced initiatives towards maintaining safety and following guidelines. The precautions include safety back shields for bike taxi rides. The captains are expected to sanitize and clean the seats and all customer accessible areas, post every ride, along with mandatory usage of masks during the entire ride by the Captains and the passengers. The company also introduced new policy support where the company provides free cancellation if Captains or customers are without a mask.

In order to start using the platform, customers have to download the app, log in to their account and book a Rapido Ride, through their iOS/Android phones.

Once the ride has been booked, the amount and captain details appear on the homepage. The captains carry an additional helmet which is given once the captain arrives and at no additional cost.

