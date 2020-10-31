Bike taxi company Rapido launches services in Mumbai

On the launch of Rapido bike taxi services in Mumbai, Mr. Aravind Sanka, Co-Founder, Rapido, said, “The pandemic gave us an opportunity. It left almost 8 million daily commuters of the Mumbai travel looking for alternate mode of travel. As the city builds back from COVID 19, there is a demanding need for an accessible, affordable, and safe everyday commute option. We believe, Rapido with it's innovative and successful model will be able to address that need."